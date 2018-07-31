Trump Likes To Watch (And Rewatch) His Favorite Trump-On-TV Moments

The president frequently TiVo's his speeches, pointing out his favorite moments to those he's watching with, a sign his ego apparently can never be satisfied.

We’re all well aware by now that President Donald Trump loves himself. His ego knows no bounds, and the extent to which he touts his own lackluster (and questionable) accomplishments would likely cause the mythical god Narcissus to blush.

So it’s not too surprising — but still somewhat nauseating — to learn that Trump loves to watch his own speeches he gives. But according to sources who have actually sat with him during these viewing sessions, Trump isn’t watching to improve his speaking skills, but rather to brag about his performances.

Trump has his speeches preloaded into his TiVo device on a television screen in the dining room next to the Oval Office. He frequently interjects into his own speeches while sitting with others, pointing out his favorite moments for people he's watching with.

“Wait for it...See what I did there?” one person familiar with these moments explained the president has said.

Not only does Trump like to watch his most recent campaign-style rallies right after they occur, but he also likes to relive his supposed “glory days,” watching lines from his presidential debates with Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton from nearly two years ago.

One of his favorite lines is this one from the St. Louis debate:

CLINTON: It's just awfully good that someone with the temperament of Donald Trump is not in charge of the law in our country. TRUMP: Because you'd be in jail.

“He thinks it's the greatest thing that ever happened in the history of presidential debates,” said one source.

It’s not an indecent thing to watch your own speeches — but doing so typically means you’re trying to observe your mistakes and see where you can make improvements to your speaking style. Conversely, Trump, who apparently already believes himself to be perfection personified, watches himself because he can’t get enough of his own face or voice on the television screen.

Modesty and humility were once treasured values of our American presidents — and hopefully, someday soon, those concepts can be restored in the White House. It may require Trump's departure, however, for them to make a true comeback.

Banner/thumbnail image credit: Carlos Barria/Reuters