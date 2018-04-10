Trump-Supporting White Oldies Mock Millienials For Not Voting In PSA

“Sure school shootings are sad,” said one old woman in the ad. “But I haven’t been to a school in 50 years,” added another woman.

Yeah, we know it's #NationalVoterRegistrationDay but we found some folks who think maybe you shouldn't vote: pic.twitter.com/qhkIjr8Ooi — Nail Communications (@NailProvidence) September 25, 2018

Old Republicans made up of white people is trying to inspire American youngsters to vote for next month’s mid-term elections with a mock ad.

The campaign “knock the vote” featuring white seniors showed them supporting President Donald Trump, making it clear he was their guy because they “voted” and not just “whined” like the millennials. “Tax cuts for the rich? Hell yeah, I’m rich as f***,” said one senior Trump supporter.

“Climate change? That’s a you problem. I’ll be dead soon,” said another woman.

Then two women mentioned school shootings. “Sure, school shootings are sad,” said one of them. “But I haven’t been to a school in 50 years,” added the other one.

“I can’t keep track of which lives matter,” added another one.

The point of the ad was to give a wake-up call to all the young people, who, according to these white seniors, might go to marches and put up pictures on Instagram – but won’t go out and vote.

“We’ll be there, but you won’t,” the seniors continued. “Because we’re a generation of doers, not whiners. We’re doing great.”

According to a poll, reported by the Washington Post, out of the a majority of youngsters who said they will vote, only some are expected to actually vote, making the elections turnout historically lower when compared to older citizens.

In the last election, only 46 percent of the people between 18-34 years of age voted.

With the kind of adversities like incidents of racism, xenophobia and school shootings happening in America, it is more important than ever that Americans of all ages and social identities go out and vote.

Read More Without Proof, Trump Accuses China Of Interfering In Midterm Elections

Thumbnail/Banner Image: Araya Diaz,Getty Images for National Voter Registration Day