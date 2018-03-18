Trump Made White House Staffers Sign NDAs That Last Forever

“The agreements were meant to be very similar to the ones that some of us signed during the campaign and during the transition.”

President Donald Trump reportedly made senior White House employees sign nondisclosure agreements that may last long past his presidency.

According to Washington Post columnist Ruth Marcus, the agreements were signed during the early days of Trump’s presidency and required staffers not to share any type of “confidential information.”

Not only that.

As per the agreement, in case of failure to abide by the requirement and for each unauthorized release of information, violators could face $10 million penalties.

Initially, some staffers resisted signing the agreement but were forced to sign after Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and the White House Counsel’s Office pressured them.

They also reportedly believed the nondisclosure agreements likely weren't enforceable.

One White House employee who was forced to sign the agreement said it was similar to the ones those signed during Trump’s presidential election campaign.

“The agreements were meant to be very similar to the ones that some of us signed during the campaign and during the transition. I remember the president saying, ‘Has everybody signed a confidentiality agreement like they did during the campaign or we had at Trump Tower?’” said the anonymous staffer.

According to a source of The Washington Post, “There was lots of leaking, things that just weren’t true, and a lot of things that were true and should have remained confidential. The president’s point was that they [staff] would think twice about that if they were on the hook for some serious damages.”

The fact that Trump made his staffers sign NDAs is absurd itself but stretching the length of the agreement past his presidency and “at all times thereafter” and further paying a penalty over it is extraordinary.

White House aides have First Amendment rights when it comes to their employer — which is the federal government. Accordingly, a person who has leaked “confidential information” can be fired but not sued.

“I understand that the United States Government or, upon completion of the term(s) of Mr. Donald J. Trump, an authorized representative of Mr. Trump, may seek any remedy available to enforce this Agreement including, but not limited to, application for a court order prohibiting disclosure of information in breach of this Agreement,” reads the document.

Back in 2016, during an interview with Robert Costa and Bob Woodward, Trump expressed his fondness of nondisclosure agreements for employees.

“One thing I always wondered, are you going to make employees of the federal government sign nondisclosure agreements?” asked Costa.

To which Trump replied, “I think they should. ... And I don’t know, there could be some kind of a law that you can’t do this. But when people are chosen by a man to go into government at high levels and then they leave government and they write a book about a man and say a lot of things that were really guarded and personal, I don’t like that. I mean, I’ll be honest. And people would say, oh, that’s terrible, you’re taking away his right to free speech. Well, he’s going in.”

Unfortunately, he made that happen.

Remember when Obama had daily Twitter meltdowns, made his staff sign NDAs with $10 million fines, paid hush money to an adult film star and committed treason?



Me neither. — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) March 18, 2018

I didn’t see this back then, but in light of @RuthMarcus incredible story about NDAs that just dropped, if travel ban staffers had to sign NDAs w 10m fines, it will call into question the thin reed on which the Ban rests&which Supreme Ct will soon hear https://t.co/qwnIGGPxhs — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) March 18, 2018

Incidentally, if senior WH staff did sign NDAs--saying quietly to themselves, "Well, they're unenforceable, it doesn't mean anything, so why not?"--that's pathetic too. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) March 18, 2018

