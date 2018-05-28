© REUTERS/Eric Thayer

President Trump Praises Himself In Insensitive Memorial Day Tweet

Sidra Javed
“Best economy in decades, lowest unemployment numbers for Blacks and Hispanics EVER (& women in 18 years), rebuilding our Military and so much more. Nice!”

Donald Trump

Writing a message for Memorial Day should be easy. All it involves is thanking those who laid their lives for the country and offering condolences to the families of the fallen. However, it seems, not for President Donald Trump.

A few hours ahead of his planned visit to Arlington National Cemetery, the president fired off a tweet that made it clear he was honoring himself rather than those who have made the supreme sacrifice for their country.

 

Trump is masquerading this shameless praising of himself in a tweet about Memorial Day and the mention of the fallen soldiers only serves as a launching pad for Trump to tout of his perceived accomplishments during his 16 months of presidency.

The start of the tweet, “Happy Memorial Day,” is evidence itself the president was not thinking an iota about the fallen soldiers or their families. No one who understands how painful Memorial Day is for Americans would ever start a message in this way. But it’s clear Trump was only thinking about himself when he wrote his tweet, as he as always done so.

 

 

Veteran support groups, veterans’ families and politicians all condemned Trump’s tweet as inappropriate and insensitive.

 

“Cadet Bone Spurs” is the nickname given to Trump by Iraq war veteran Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill) after it became known Trump dodged his Vietnam War drafts multiple times.

 

 

 

 

Trump’s tweet stands in stark contrast to how other politicians honored United States soldiers.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) tweeted. “On #MemorialDay we honor the American heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice defending our values and protecting our freedoms. We owe them a debt of gratitude we can never repay.”

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) said, “Today we honor the Americans who sacrificed everything to secure the blessings of liberty. Family and friends to some, heroes to all - who lived, fought and died for the safety and future of a great and good nation. God bless them and grant them perpetual peace. #MemorialDay

Here’s what former President Barack Obama stated in his message:

 

Even Trump’s own wife drummed up a beautiful message of thanks.

 

Meanwhile, the president’s campaign site also tried to cash in on the national holiday by offering 25 percent discounts for customers who use the code, “Remember.”

 

Banner/Thumbnail credit: REUTERS/Eric Thayer

