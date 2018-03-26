Trump Really Misses Rob Porter, Wants Him To Come Back To White House

Trump has reportedly been calling Porter frequently in recent weeks as the number of his confidantes in the White House has dwindled at an alarming pace.

President Donald Trump constantly daydreams about his former staff secretary Rob Porter and wishes he could come back, according to New York Times.

The president has reportedly stayed in touch with Porter, who stepped down after his two ex-wives went public about his violent tendencies. However, Trump, a proponent of wife-beaters, still hopes Porter can come back to the White House.

In fact, Trump has been calling Porter frequently in recent weeks as the number of his confidantes in the White House has dwindled at an alarming pace, sources in the White House said.

According to Trump, people in his inner circle often come under fire because critics see it as an excuse to attack the president himself. Trump believes Porter was no exception and was used as a tool by the president’s opponents to harm him.

Even though Trump has reportedly told his advisers he knows that Porter cannot come back, he has also said he missed the staff structure that Porter, as de facto deputy chief of staff for policy, has helped create and implement.

Porter enjoyed a key position on issues like how to maneuver granting exemptions to tariffs and other trade matters and Trump used to spend around two hours a day with him in discussion.

Despite the vast scope of his responsibilities, Porter did not have a permanent 5-year security clearance, only an interim one, while he was in the West Wing. His interim clearance was not revoked even after a full FBI investigation, a fact many White House officials noted, indicated his role in the Trump administration was much more complex than meets the eye.

Porter left the White House on Feb. 7 after his two ex-wives came forward and claimed he physically and emotionally abused them while they were married. One story by the Daily Mail showed a photo of one of Porter’s ex-wives, Colbie Holderness, sporting a black eye that she alleged Porter gave her.

Porter has denied the allegations and said the photograph was misconstrued and did not give the full picture of both the marriages. Trump defended Porter saying the media reports were so vicious, Porter was unable to defend himself.

Trump later also said handling of Porter’s allegations was botched, particularly by Kelly.

At the time of the staff secretary’s resignation, White House issued a statement Porter had resigned on his own and some even said Kelly has requested him to stay. However, later reports stated Kelly had encouraged Porter to resign even though he himself was aware of the allegations about the staff secretary for months.

