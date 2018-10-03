© REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

‘Women For Trump’ Cheer As Trump Mocks Christine Blasey Ford

Rutaba Lodhi
“How did you get home? I don’t remember. How’d you get there? I don’t remember. Where is the place? I don’t remember. How many years ago was it? I don’t know.”

 

President Donald Trump surprised his critics when he initially refrained from attacking Christine Blasey Ford directly.

When Ford accused SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her while they were teenagers, Trump, quite unusually, was comparatively muted in his support for the federal judge. Although, he did support him throughout, much of his emphasis was on Kavanaugh’s “outstanding” character rather than discrediting Ford.

Alas, the pleasant change was not to last long.

At a Mississippi rally, Trump finally broke into character when he blatantly mocked Ford’s testimony, which she gave in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Ford said much of her memories were muddled from the alleged sexual assault but she clearly remembered it was Kavanaugh who had tried to undo her clothing.

What was most definitely a traumatic experience for Ford, to recall such an incident years later when the whole country is watching you, became a subject of amusement for a number of Trump supporters at the rally.

As Trump mocked Ford, his supporters, including women holding placards that read “Women For Trump,” cheered as he belittled an alleged sexual assault survivor.

“How did you get home? I don’t remember. How’d you get there? I don’t remember. Where is the place? I don’t remember. How many years ago was it? I don’t know,” Trump said, mimicking Ford, to loud cheers and snickers from the audience.

This is not the first time Trump has been on the wrong side of the #MeToo movement.

The commander-in-chief has been accused by over 20 women of sexual misconduct, ranging from harassment to marital rape.

But Trump used the Mississippi rally to not only blatantly discredit Ford but to also try and change the narrative of the movement, which has finally given a chance to a gender oppressed for centuries, to demand justice.

Trump lamented the treatment of men in today’s America.

He warned his supports that like him and Kavanaugh, men in their families could also be accused of sexual misconduct.

To Trump, men are the real victims and the #MeToo movement is out to get possibly innocent men for crimes they have never committed.

“Think of your son, Think of your husband,” Trump said.

 

For an alleged sexual abuser, trying to shield himself from the consequences of his possible criminal actions, taking such a line is not surprising. What is surprising, as well as immensely disappointing, is to find women cheering him on as he makes fun of Ford.

Ford’s allegations should surpass petty politics. It should not be about aligning with Republicans or Democrats. It should be about fair investigation into a potentially life-changing altercation faced by a woman and if such a man is fit to be seated on the United Sates Supreme Court.

A study found that nearly 90 percent young women in America face sexual harassment in one form or another. Sexual abusers do not discriminate based on political views, so why should Ford’s accusation be treated as such?

 

 

 

 

 

Ford’s attorney, Michael R. Bromwich, also reacted to Trump’s Mississippi rally comments, calling Trump “a profile in cowardice.”

 

And Trump did not express his “fear” for men in America just at the rally. Earlier, when talking to reporters, the POTUS said “it’s a very scary time for young men in America when you can be guilty of something you may not be guilty of.”

“You can be somebody that was perfect your entire life, and somebody could accuse you of something ... and you’re automatically guilty,” he continued but he thinks women are “doing great.”

 

But it’s not a scary time for men. It is time for consequences for those who have, for years, gotten way with sexually abusing women. It is only a scary time for those who have done wrong and it’s finally catching up to them.

Trump Calls Kavanaugh’s Second Accuser A 'Drunk, Messed Up' Woman

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

