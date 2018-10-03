‘Women For Trump’ Cheer As Trump Mocks Christine Blasey Ford

“How did you get home? I don’t remember. How’d you get there? I don’t remember. Where is the place? I don’t remember. How many years ago was it? I don’t know.”

The video of Trump mocking Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony at his rally. Remember, aides were initially surprised at his restraint on the matter. pic.twitter.com/p75xQrDeJD — andrew kaczynski?? (@KFILE) October 3, 2018

President Donald Trump surprised his critics when he initially refrained from attacking Christine Blasey Ford directly.

When Ford accused SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her while they were teenagers, Trump, quite unusually, was comparatively muted in his support for the federal judge. Although, he did support him throughout, much of his emphasis was on Kavanaugh’s “outstanding” character rather than discrediting Ford.

Alas, the pleasant change was not to last long.

At a Mississippi rally, Trump finally broke into character when he blatantly mocked Ford’s testimony, which she gave in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Ford said much of her memories were muddled from the alleged sexual assault but she clearly remembered it was Kavanaugh who had tried to undo her clothing.

What was most definitely a traumatic experience for Ford, to recall such an incident years later when the whole country is watching you, became a subject of amusement for a number of Trump supporters at the rally.

As Trump mocked Ford, his supporters, including women holding placards that read “Women For Trump,” cheered as he belittled an alleged sexual assault survivor.

“How did you get home? I don’t remember. How’d you get there? I don’t remember. Where is the place? I don’t remember. How many years ago was it? I don’t know,” Trump said, mimicking Ford, to loud cheers and snickers from the audience.

This is not the first time Trump has been on the wrong side of the #MeToo movement.

The commander-in-chief has been accused by over 20 women of sexual misconduct, ranging from harassment to marital rape.

But Trump used the Mississippi rally to not only blatantly discredit Ford but to also try and change the narrative of the movement, which has finally given a chance to a gender oppressed for centuries, to demand justice.

Trump lamented the treatment of men in today’s America.

He warned his supports that like him and Kavanaugh, men in their families could also be accused of sexual misconduct.

To Trump, men are the real victims and the #MeToo movement is out to get possibly innocent men for crimes they have never committed.

“Think of your son, Think of your husband,” Trump said.

Trump tonight seemed to tell the crowd that their husbands and sons and could be falsely accused of sexual misconduct. "Think of your son. Think of your husband." (via CBS) pic.twitter.com/ImGVGfJFqh — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 3, 2018

For an alleged sexual abuser, trying to shield himself from the consequences of his possible criminal actions, taking such a line is not surprising. What is surprising, as well as immensely disappointing, is to find women cheering him on as he makes fun of Ford.

Ford’s allegations should surpass petty politics. It should not be about aligning with Republicans or Democrats. It should be about fair investigation into a potentially life-changing altercation faced by a woman and if such a man is fit to be seated on the United Sates Supreme Court.

A study found that nearly 90 percent young women in America face sexual harassment in one form or another. Sexual abusers do not discriminate based on political views, so why should Ford’s accusation be treated as such?

I won't tweet the video, but for those who are seeing it, focus on the crowd. They wait for the laugh lines, look at the woman raising the "Women for Trump" sign, the child in the frame. This is what should worry all Americans who care about how low & fast we are sinking. https://t.co/2xoZYQXNQk — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) October 3, 2018

DO I ACTUALLY SEE TWO WOMEN HOLDING WOMEN FOR TRUMP SIGNS TO A MAN WHO JOKES ABOUT GRABBING WOMEN WITH MY OWN EYES HMM SOMETHING DOESNT ADD UP https://t.co/JmYPrxDA1E — michelle (@optimisticIove) October 3, 2018

A sexual predator and pathological liar bashing a sexual assault victim while an old lady holds up a Women for Trump sign. It's the fucking apocalypse — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) October 3, 2018

This is really gross. I’d like to take a poll of “falsely acccused” men vs women who’ve been assaulted by a*holes like tRUmp. I bet the odds are not in the men’s favor. — I stand w our allies #FVEY #NATO ???????? (@proudwarrior27) October 3, 2018

"What if several generations of rich white men who love oligarchy are held accountable for once for being entitled sexual predators?" — hold_vintage (@hold_vintage) October 3, 2018

Ford’s attorney, Michael R. Bromwich, also reacted to Trump’s Mississippi rally comments, calling Trump “a profile in cowardice.”

A vicious, vile and soulless attack on Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. Is it any wonder that she was terrified to come forward, and that other sexual assault survivors are as well? She is a remarkable profile in courage. He is a profile in cowardice. https://t.co/UJ0bGxV1EZ — Michael R. Bromwich (@mrbromwich) October 3, 2018

And Trump did not express his “fear” for men in America just at the rally. Earlier, when talking to reporters, the POTUS said “it’s a very scary time for young men in America when you can be guilty of something you may not be guilty of.”

“You can be somebody that was perfect your entire life, and somebody could accuse you of something ... and you’re automatically guilty,” he continued but he thinks women are “doing great.”

Trump: "It's a very scary time for young men in America." pic.twitter.com/tSTNEKZi5u — Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) October 2, 2018

But it’s not a scary time for men. It is time for consequences for those who have, for years, gotten way with sexually abusing women. It is only a scary time for those who have done wrong and it’s finally catching up to them.

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst