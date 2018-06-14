The Trump Mural Inside Migrant Kids’ Shelter Is About Evicting Tenants

Trump’s dream of tearing the building and transforming it into a luxe high-rise was eventually shattered and the tenants were allowed to keep their homes.

Since the Trump administration announced the zero-tolerance policy, a first group of journalists was allowed to enter a shelter for detained child migrants in Brownsville, Texas.

MSNBC’s correspondent Jacob Soboroff shared details that were not only harrowing but were proof the children are not in a shelter but are incarcerated.

The Casa Padre mega-shelter is the largest licensed childcare facility in the country where boys aged 10-17 were detained. Although four boys are supposed to sleep in each room, the facility has stuffed five boys in each room.

He added the children are only allowed to be outside the facility for fresh air for only two hours of the day and shred pictures that shoed the boys standing in a queue waiting for food.

Another picture that he shared was of a massive Trump mural with a quote that read, “Sometimes by losing a battle you find a new way to win the war.”

The quote was attributed to President Donald Trump and was written in both, English and Spanish. Not only does the mural paint a dire picture, there are several things wrong with the quote painted with it.

The first being attribution of the quote.

The quote is from Trump’s book “The Art of the Deal.” The book dates back to 1985 and was ghostwritten by Tony Schwartz, who at several times has claimed that the entire book is his invention. Schwartz also said Trump made it look like he had authored the book on his own.

If the claim is true, the quote should have Schwartz picture and not Trump’s.

Secondly, what is even more problematic is the reference made by the quote. The quote is not about an actual war but is referencing to Trump’s battle with tenants of an apartment building that he wanted to turn into a luxe-high rise consisting high-priced condominiums.

“This is a story about a group of tenants who fought very hard to keep me from tearing down the building they lived in and constructing a new one in its place,” Trump continued in his book.

Trump fought with the tenants for years and in the end was slapped with lawsuits by the tenants. Five years later, Trump’s dream of tearing the building and transforming it into a luxe high-rise was shattered and the tenants were allowed to keep their homes.

The fact that Trump got a quote, referencing to a failed real-estate battle, written by a ghost writer painted on the detention center’s wall just shows where this turbulent and insensitive administration is heading.

