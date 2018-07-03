© REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Trump: There Is No 'Time Limit' For North Korea’s Denuclearization

by
Rutaba Lodhi
“We have no time limit. We have no speed limit,” Trump said. “We’re just going through the process, but the relationships are very good.”

Trump

Immediately after his high-stakes summit with North Korean despot Kim Jong Un, President Donald Trump claimed the Korean Peninsula would rapidly “denuclearize,” however, he now seems to have changed his course.

 

“We have no time limit. We have no speed limit,” Trump said at a meeting with members of Congress. “We’re just going through the process, but the relationships are very good.”

Critics long-doubted the “contract” signed at the summit since it did not hold any time constraints nor any clear language over the process of denuclearization. In fact, Trump’s recent guarantee that North Korea would actually follow through with the signed agreements was that the two leaders shook on it, so it will be done.

The guarantee hardly holds any weight.

 

North Korea has shown no signs of denuclearization.

In fact, new satellite images show North Korea is rapidly upgrading its Yongbyon Nuclear Scientific Research Center, it’s only known nuclear reactor used to produce weapon-grade missile material, according to a report by 38 North, a North Korea monitoring group.

Trump’s recent statement came after White House national security adviser John Bolton claimed the “overwhelming bulk of their programs” could be dismantled within a year.

Although Trump’s statement show the U.S. has eased up on its demands. North Korea, on the other hand, recently accused the United States of “gangster-like” demands, directly contradicting comments made by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who said the old enemies had made progress on key issues.

However, there seems to be one front the United States and North Korea have actually progressed on: the return of the remains of U.S. military personnel killed in the Korean War. But that too came after North Korean officials initially ditched the first meeting to discuss the repatriation.

According to Stars and Stripes, a military newspaper, if successful, it would the first such event in almost 10 years. North Korea will reportedly initiate the transfer on July 27, the 65th anniversary of the armistice that ended the Korean War.

While the remains of troops maybe secured soon, Trump has already lied the U.S. has received 200 remains of fallen soldiers when nothing of the sort has happened.

Read More
Trump Ignores Setbacks As Kim Strokes His Ego With 'Your Excellency'

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tags:
denuclearization donald trump kim jong un north korea nuclear threat nuclear weapons president trump singapore summit trump trump kim summit
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2018 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.