'Trump Is Now A Fraud:' Alex Jones Rants About Syria Strike

“We've made so many sacrifices and now he's c****ing all over us. It makes me sick,” said Jones.

Trump's anti-interventionist base, in this case, Alex Jones, reacts badly to Syria intervention: "Is no one pure in this world?.... F**k Trump!" pic.twitter.com/lBPVctVS1G — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) April 14, 2018

President Donald Trump ordered strikes targeting Syria over Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s chemical weapons capabilities. Many of Trump media allies criticized him for the action and notorious conspiracy theorist and Trump’s vicious supporter, Alex Jones, was one of them.

The InforWars founder had an insane meltdown as he completely lost it and broke down in tears. The profanity-laden rant was recorded prior to his live show on Youtube.

Jones blasted Trump and Defense Secretary James Mattis for the coordinated “precision strike” and said “[Trump] was doing so good but now he is c****ing all over us.”

“They said if you just turn against Trump it would be better, but he was doing good, and that's what makes it so bad. If he had been a piece of crap from the beginning, it wouldn't be so bad. We've made so many sacrifices and now he's c****ing all over us. It makes me sick,” he said.

He then went ahead and called Trump a “fraud” and said “he was done.”

“They have broken Trump. If you ever call me again I’m going to tell you I’m ashamed of you,” said Jones.

He then said he shouldn’t be live right now but after a few seconds yelled, “Trump’s now a fraud. Done. F*** Trump.”

However, Jones wasn’t the only Trump supporting media ally who spoke against the strike.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham questioned Trump’s action and said, “I guess it feels good because there are horrible things happening there. But what do we really accomplish here tonight in Syria? This is not why Donald Trump got elected.”

Popular conservative radio talk show personality, Michael Savage, also blasted the president and said in his opinion this is the greatest disaster of the Trump presidency.

Mike Cernovich, an influential personality on the pro-Trump Internet, also spoke against the action.

“This is unbelievable. This is not what we voted for. This is definitely not what we voted for,” he said.

Trump-supporting internet and media personalities believe that chemical attacks in Syria are staged and they just push and manipulate the United States into war. His most vocal allies also raised concern of the financial costs attached with such an action.

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters, Lucas Jackson