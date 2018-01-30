Trump Lies About Google Failing To Promote His SOTU Address

“On January 30, 2018, we highlighted the livestream of President Trump’s State of the Union on the google.com homepage,” said a Google spokesperson.

President Donald Trump’s latest enemy is social media. The president claims Google has a vendetta against him, with zero evidence.

Trump just recently tweeted a video with the hashtag #StopTheBias in which he falsely accused the search engine of promoting former President Barack Obama’s State of the Union address but not promoting Trump’s SOTU address.

The video shows screenshots of Google’s homepage on the dates of State of the Union addresses between the years 2012 and 2018. But something went wrong with the screenshots of the last two years, where the video highlights a blank space, apparently accusing Google of not promoting Trump’s State of the Union address.

Google refuted Trump’s claim.

The company said it promoted Trump’s first State of the Union address in 2018. It did not promote his first address to the Congress in February 2018, however, Google clarified it never sponsored the Congress addresses of any presidents in the past.

“On January 30, 2018, we highlighted the livestream of President Trump’s State of the Union on the google.com homepage,” a Google spokesperson told Buzzfeed News. “We have historically not promoted the first address to Congress by a new President, which is technically not a State of the Union address. As a result, we didn’t include a promotion on google.com for this address in either 2009 or 2017.”

People on social media were quick to notice Trump did not deliver a SOTU in 2017 and in 2018 Google actually highlighted his first State of the Union address.

This is false. In 2017 Trump did not deliver a SOTU and in 2018 Google did promote his first SOTU on its homepage. https://t.co/condrylYau — Jon Passantino (@passantino) August 29, 2018

And if you still don't believe Google, Trump’s pals at r/The_Donald grabbed a screenshot on Jan 30, 2018 https://t.co/Jol83mb4aY pic.twitter.com/pzPPeTRWW5 — Jon Passantino (@passantino) August 29, 2018

It is also pertinent to note the video Trump shared had inconsistent logos and homepage doodles. In 2015, Google had changed its logo, but Trump’s video screenshot from 2016 showed the older version.

According to the Internet Archive, Google also ran a Cinderella doodle that day, which was not included in Trump's video.

Earlier, the former reality TV star accused Google of rigging the search results so that only negative stories show up at the top when someone searches his name.

Thumbnail/Banner Image: Reuters, Leah Millis