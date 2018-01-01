Ex-Trump Exec: POTUS Said ‘No Blind People’ Will Live In His Tower

“Get rid of the [expletive] braille. No blind people are going to live in Trump Tower. Just do it,” said President Donald Trump.

On multiple occasions, President Donald Trump has made it blatantly clear he has little or no regard for the opposite gender, immigrants and even people of color.

However, just recently, a former Trump Organization executive added to the list and revealed how the commander-in-chief is just as inconsiderate about disabled people.

A former vice president in charge of construction at the Trump Organization, Barbara Res, recounted in an op-ed for the New York Daily News, a conversation she had with the former business mogul where he reportedly ordered the architect to not include the braille in Trump Tower’s elevators.

Here’s how the fairly typical Trump interaction went by when he was reportedly inspecting how the residential elevator’s interior would look like.

"What’s this?” asked Trump, about the small raised dots located next to the numbers in the elevator.

“Braille,” the architect replied.

“Get rid of the [expletive] braille. No blind people are going to live in Trump Tower,” Trump shouted, according to Res. “Just do it.”

When Res protested and explained that removing the braille would break the law, Trump got even more agitated and allegedly called the architects and engineers as “weak” when compared to construction workers.

"Did he think the architect would remove the Braille from the panels? Never," Res wrote. "I had seen him do this kind of thing before and would again. He would say whatever came into his head. Ordering an underling to do something that was impossible gave Trump the opportunity to castigate a subordinate and also blame him for anything that 'went wrong' in connection with the unperformed order later. A Trump-style win-win."

She also added whenever Trump made such absurd requests, she often retaliated but other times "played along with him and then didn’t carry out his order."

The president’s former top lieutenants cited the incident, of which the date is unknown, to draw a parallel between her time working under Trump organization and the astounding revelations made by the renowned Watergate journalist Bob Woodward in his book on the Trump presidency, “Fear,” and a bombshell of an op-ed published in The New York Times, which detailed how some of the officials of the administration are working to save the country from the POTUS’ bad decisions and disastrous policies.

"Trump is really not all that different now, but the stakes are higher," wrote Res. "And there aren’t many order refusers anymore."

In the end of her op-ed, Res said Trump’s requests are no longer directed at architects or carpenters but "about alienating allies, cozying up to dictators and employing dangerous nonsensical economic tactics."

