Trump Bizarrely Credits Otto Warmbier’s Death For North Korea Summit

Rutaba Lodhi
“I feel so badly about Otto Warmbier, that was the one thing,” Trump said of the tragic demise of the American student at the hands of North Korea. “He did not die in vain.”

 

 

After President Donald Trump met with the North Korean despot Kim Jong Un in Singapore, he credited the summit on the death of American student Otto Warmbier.

“Otto Warmbier is a very special person, his parents are good friends of mine,” Trump told reporters from Singapore. “I think without Otto this would not have happened.”

However, the U.S. commander-in-chief initially dodged the questions on whether he discussed Warmbier’s untimely death with Kim, whose regime is responsible for it. (He never actually answered whether the matter was discussed during the meeting.)

However, Trump did call the North Korean leader “very talented,” resulting in a massive rebuke from social media users.

 

 

 

 

 

 

The POTUS maintained his rhetoric when talking to Fox News’ Sean Hannity in an exclusive interview after the summit.

“I think without him, this whole thing wouldn’t have happened because it crystallized when he came back in that condition,” Trump said. “It crystallized so much, to so many people will come maybe even to the other side, quite frankly. I think that he truly did not die in vain.”

Trump also insisted America has “gotten a lot” from the summit, a claim that critics do not agree with.

“We got our hostages back and you are right, we didn’t pay for that. He did such a smart thing, and I feel so badly about Otto Warmbier, that was the one thing,” Trump continued. “He did not die in vain. I actually believed, and I’ve gotten very friendly with his parents. They are incredible people, devastated as you can imagine.”

 

 

Warmbier was flown back to the U.S. in 2017 after Trump directed the State Department to secure his release.

The American student was sentenced to 15 years of hard labor in North Korea in 2016 after he was detained for allegedly stealing a propaganda poster while travelling with a tour group.

Warmbier’s condition on his return was so critical; he could not speak or see. He died a few days later.

However, Warmbier’s parents, who have sued North Korea for the death of their son, were surprisingly pleased with Trump calling their son’s tragic demise a reason for the summit, in which he legitimized a dictator.

We appreciate President Trump's recent comments about our family,” Fred and Cindy Warmbier said in a statement. “We are proud of Otto and miss him. Hopefully something positive can come from this.”

Even though, the parents have praised Trump’s comments, their lawsuit against North Korea remains.

