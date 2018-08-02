Trump Suggests Locking Up Clinton, Mimics MS-13 Stabbings In Rally

“And you remember what I said? They’re sending, I mentioned words – I won’t even mention them tonight because there’s a lot of young people here,” said Trump, referring to the time he called Mexican immigrants “rapists.”

President Donald Trump took the stage at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, and delivered a 90-minute-long speech in which he touched on everything from his controversial meeting with the Russian president to his beloved border wall and his contempt for Mexican immigrants.

Like many other public addresses by the president, the recent rally looked more like a venting session than a political rally, with Trump attacking his critics and obnoxiously boasting about his equally incompetent administration.

In case you missed it, here are some of the major takeaways from the contentious rally.

The Border Wall:

During his speech, when the crowd started to chant “build the wall,” the commander-in-chief came up with an interesting way to get his beloved border built: Reverse psychology.

Trump said if he told the Democrats he doesn’t want to build a wall, "they'll insist on building it."

He went on to falsely claim “we’re building it.” However, the reality is, Trump hasn’t received any money to build his controversial border wall project. In fact, just recently he threatened to shut down the federal government if the lawmakers don’t agree to provide additional border funding.

In addition to that, the former business mogul defended ICE officers, calling them "warriors" and slammed Democrats.

“We need border security. We need border security," he insisted.

Lock Up Hillary Clinton

It’s highly unlikely for the president to not mention his Democratic rival in the presidential race, Hillary Clinton, during any of the campaign events.

When he mentioned Clinton, the crowd broke out in “lock her up!” chants.

"Oh no. no. They only want to go after Republicans. You look at the kind of criminal actions and crime — they only want to go after the Republicans,” said the president, apparently referring to the Justice Department.

“Some things just take a little bit longer,” he added.

Mimicked MS-13 Stabbings

The POTUS has never hesitated from spewing insensitive remarks about Mexican immigrants. Unsurprisingly, during his rally, he doubled down his attack on them by once again calling them “rapists.”

“And you remember what I said? They’re sending, I mentioned words – I won’t even mention them tonight because there’s a lot of young people here — but I mentioned words and everyone thought it was wonderful,” he said, referring back to his campaign announcement, during which he made critical comments about Mexican immigrants.

“Guess what,” he continued, “what I said is peanuts compared to what turns out to be the truth. It’s peanuts.”

At one point, the president took his usual fearmongering about supposedly criminal immigrants to the next level by referring to MS-13 as “slicers” and “animals” and mimicking the motions of a person being stabbed.

He went on to make another bizarre remark where he accused visa lottery recipients of murder.

“Our fist lottery winner — let’s see, he has seven convictions for death. He’s killed nine people. And we’re getting him the hell out of our country!” Trump said.

Waxed Nostalgically About The “Good Press” He Got Before Presidency

Before exploding into his usual tirade against the “fake news” media, Trump, for a brief moment, went down the memory lane and reminisced about the "good press" he got before occupying the oval office.

"I didn’t need this. I didn’t need this. I didn’t need it!" Trump said of the presidency. "I had a very nice life. I used to get actually good press."

"I didn’t need this, but I love it," he continued.

However, in the next breath, Trump tore into the media by calling them “the fake, fake, disgusting news” and labelled reporters “horrible, horrendous people.”

The “Russian Hoax”

It was just few hours before the president took stage in Pennsylvania that a handful of top U.S. national security officials said Russia, despite of an ongoing probe, is continuing to pursue its efforts to attack the American democracy. But, unsurprisingly, Trump chose not to comment on that during the rally.

He instead referred to the possible election meddling by calling it “a hoax.”

"In Helsinki, I had a great meeting with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin. We got along really well," Trump said. "By the way, that’s a good thing, not a bad thing. Now, we’re being hindered by the Russian hoax — it’s a hoax, ok?"

In regard to his controversial meeting with Putin— which even many of his most staunch supporters called a major failure —Trump said they "got along really well."

"They wanted me to go up and have a boxing match," Trump said. "Let me tell you if I did go up and start screaming -- they would have said, he was terrible. He was so rude. His performance was horrible."

He also lamented he was wrongfully called soft on Russia, despite undermining his intelligence agencies at the world stage to favor the Kremlin leader.

Banner / Thumbnail : REUTERS, Leah Millis