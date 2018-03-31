© REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Trump Rips Amazon But His Campaign Spent $150,000 On Its Purchases

Amid accusations that Amazon doesn't pay its fair share of taxes, recent reports revealed Trump's campaign spent more than $150,000 on purchases from the retail giant.

Donald Trump

President Donald Trump’s continued hatred towards the world’s largest online retailer prompted its stocks to plummet as much as 4.6 percent last week. But the recent reports revealed the president himself apparently used the services of Amazon rather extensively during his campaign. 

According to the Federal Election Commission records, the Trump campaign spent $158,498.41 in 379 transactions in 2015 and 2016. In an average transaction, the campaign spent $418.20, while the most it spent in a single transaction was $3,890.

The “Donald J. Trump for President” committee continued to use Amazon well after the election, spending more than $2,000 in 2017.

Such revelations came amid Trump’s relentless attacks on the e-commerce giant on Twitter. The commander-in-chief accused the company of taking advantage of the U.S. Postal Service and failing to pay enough in state and local taxes.

He tweeted last week:

 

Trump later expanded that attack, claiming without any evidence that Amazon is using the Washington Post as a "lobbyist."

The POTUS’s claims  he had reservations about Amazon long before the elections seems pretty unconvincing, because if that was the case, then he would have deterred his campaign from relying on supplies the retailer provided. But, just like many other political campaigns, businesses and American families, the president’s campaign turned to Amazon for the supplies.

This makes it worth digging into the fact what made Trump deviate from his favorite topic (Russia, immigrants, etc.) and grumble about Amazon over the weekend?

Not-so-coincidentally, Amazon and the Washington Post, both being usual recipient of Trump’s rage, happen to be owned by billionaire Jeff Bezos.

In 2013, Bezos bought The Washington Post, which has been particularly strong at investigating both Trump the candidate and Trump the president.

Trump has a history of repeatedly unleashing his disaccord for the retail giant and the American newspaper on Twitter.

 

 

Bezos had also not hesitated from criticizing Trump. In fact, he responded to Trump’s first attack by offering him a one-way trip to space.

Moreover, there were trolls on Twitter suggesting the fact Bezos is richer than Trump has made the president sour.

 

 

 

This goes to show that Trump’s flip-flop on stances about Amazon, by publicly bashing it and privately using it, could be prompted by his personal vendetta against Bezos. Or knowing how controversial his tweets are, he wanted to distract the world from other pressing issues – like the alleged collusions with Russia, his alleged affairs or war of words with North Korea – one can expect Trump to take extreme measures to take the heat off him.

People bashed the president for choosing to talk about Amazon in face of other grave issues.

 

 

 

However, the White House has insisted Trump's criticism of Amazon is strictly policy-related.

Image Credits: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

