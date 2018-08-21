Trump Aides Got Convicted His Supporters Still Chant ‘Lock Her Up’

Hours after Paul Manafort was found guilty in one court and Michael Cohen pleaded guilty in another, all his rally could think of was to lock Hillary Clinton up.

President Donald Trump’s supporters chanted “lock her up” and “drain the swamp” at a rally held in West Virginia, just hours after the president’s former close aides were convicted of felonies.

The supporters started chanting after Patrick Morrisey, the state attorney general for the U.S. Senate attacked his opponent, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.).

Morrisey called out Manchin for supporting Hillary Clinton after he said she would put “miners and coal companies out of business” during her presidential campaign.

The raucous rally repeatedly chanted “lock her up.” The infamous chant was created during the 2016 campaign trial after Trump named his democrat opponent, “Crooked Hillary” for using a controversial private email server.

However, what the ardent Trump followers forgot to take notice of was that two former close aides of Trump were convicted of felonies. POTUS also avoided speaking about his convicted aides at the rally.

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was convicted on eight counts of financial wrongdoing, giving Special Counsel Robert Mueller a victory in the first trial arising from his investigation of Russia’s role in the 2016 U.S. election. Manafort could face up to 80 years in prison.

Trump's former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, testified that Trump directed him to commit a crime by arranging payments before the 2016 presidential election to silence two women who claimed to have had affairs with Trump. He did not name the woman, but no surprises for guessing that Cohen is probably talking about adult film star Stormy Daniels and ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal.

However, these major blows to the Trump administration did not matter to the Trump supporters who were busy hating Clinton and draining the swamp.

Clinton’s made the comment about miners while discussing energy policies to help replace the declining coal market. People were naturally outraged with her comments, but she later clarified that she didn’t want coal miners to be out of work; however, she maintained “the way things are going now, they will continue to lose jobs.”

People on social media couldn’t stop commenting on the ignorance of these pro-Trump people.

The crowd at tonight’s Trump rally in West Virginia is chanting, “Drain that swamp” and “Lock her up," on a day where the president’s former lawyer pleaded guilty to campaign-finance violations and his former campaign chairman was convicted on eight counts of fraud charges. — Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) August 21, 2018

Hours after Trump's campaign chairman was found guilty in one court and his personal lawyer pleaded guilty in another, his rally is chanting "Drain the Swamp" and "Lock Her Up!"



It's like a parallel universe. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) August 21, 2018

"Lock her up" chants about Hillary Clinton at a Trump rally on the day Trump's campaign manager and personal lawyer get jail time is really GOP politics right now in a nutshell. — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) August 21, 2018

Crowd at Trump #MAGA rally chants "Drain the Swamp! Drain the Swamp!" then pivots to "Lock Her Up! Lock Her Up!"



Surreal on a day when two of Trump's top aides were handed 16 felony convictions between them, and both will, in fact, be locked up. pic.twitter.com/DCP4dKYAfp — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) August 21, 2018

Truly insane to hear a crowd chant "lock her up" about Hillary on the same day that Trump's lawyer took a plea deal for paying off a porn star and model to influence the election and Paul Manafort was found guilty on 8 counts including 2 that implicate the Trump campaign. — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) August 21, 2018

