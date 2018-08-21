© Reuters, Leah Millis

Trump Aides Got Convicted His Supporters Still Chant ‘Lock Her Up’

Shafaq Naveed
Hours after Paul Manafort was found guilty in one court and Michael Cohen pleaded guilty in another, all his rally could think of was to lock Hillary Clinton up.

 

 

President Donald Trump’s supporters chanted “lock her up” and “drain the swamp” at a rally held in West Virginia, just hours after the president’s former close aides were convicted of felonies.

The supporters started chanting after Patrick Morrisey, the state attorney general for the U.S. Senate attacked his opponent, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.).

Morrisey called out Manchin for supporting Hillary Clinton after he said she would put “miners and coal companies out of business” during her presidential campaign.

The raucous rally repeatedly chanted “lock her up.” The infamous chant was created during the 2016 campaign trial after Trump named his democrat opponent, “Crooked Hillary” for using a controversial private email server. 

However, what the ardent Trump followers forgot to take notice of was that two former close aides of Trump were convicted of felonies. POTUS also avoided speaking about his convicted aides at the rally.

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was convicted on eight counts of financial wrongdoing, giving Special Counsel Robert Mueller a victory in the first trial arising from his investigation of Russia’s role in the 2016 U.S. election. Manafort could face up to 80 years in prison.

Trump's former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, testified that Trump directed him to commit a crime by arranging payments before the 2016 presidential election to silence two women who claimed to have had affairs with Trump. He did not name the woman, but no surprises for guessing that Cohen is probably talking about adult film star Stormy Daniels and ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal.

However, these major blows to the Trump administration did not matter to the Trump supporters who were busy hating Clinton and draining the swamp.

Twitter Ads info and privacy

Clinton’s made the comment about miners while discussing energy policies to help replace the declining coal market. People were naturally outraged with her comments, but she later clarified that she didn’t want coal miners to be out of work; however, she maintained “the way things are going now, they will continue to lose jobs.” 

People on social media couldn’t stop commenting on the ignorance of these pro-Trump people.

 

 

 

 

 

Trump Calls ‘Very Good Person’ Manafort’s Fraud Trial ‘Very Sad’

