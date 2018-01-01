Trump Bemoans He Didn’t Fire Comey When He Won Primaries

“If I did one mistake with Comey, I should have fired him before I got here. I should have fired him the day I won the primaries.”

President Donald Trump who rarely accepts his mistakes just recalled how the one mistake he made was not firing FBI Director James Comey when he won the Republican primary, or after the Republican convention.

“If I did one mistake with Comey, I should have fired him before I got here. I should have fired him the day I won the primaries,” Trump said in an exclusive interview to the Hill. “I should have fired him right after the convention; say I don’t want that guy. Or at least fired him the first day on the job. I would have been better off firing him or putting out a statement that I don’t want him there when I get there.”

These statements contradict the commander-in-chief’s previous claims, where he said that Comey was fired due to a recommendation from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and in part because of the Russia investigation.

Soon after Trump had fired Comey in 2017, the former FBI director called the president “morally unfit,” claiming he treats women like a “piece of meat” and suggesting that POTUS was a liar.

In the interview, Trump said he was working for the declassification of documents related to the Russia probe, because it was all apparently a partisan “hoax” and exposing it would be a “crowning achievement” to his presidency.

He also lamented about the FBI, claiming that the agency was working against him to destabilize his presidency.

“What we have now is an insurance policy,” the Trump told the Hill. “But it has been totally discredited, even Democrats agree that it has been discredited. They are not going to admit to it, but it has been totally discredited. I think, frankly, more so by text than by documents.”

