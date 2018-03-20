Trump Insults 'Crazy' Biden Online As Melania Fights Cyberbullying

Joe Biden said the locker room talk that Donald Trump uses would get someone beat up in his high school days. Trump responded with his usual name-calling ways.

President Donald Trump lashed out at criticism from former Vice President Joe Biden Thursday morning, suggesting that he could win in a fight between the two.

His comments come at an inopportune time for the first lady, who took part in a cyberbullying discussion earlier in the week.

Trump didn’t parse his words, and used his typical name-calling tactics in addressing Biden.

“Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy,” Trump wrote. “Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way.”

The president ended with a warning for Biden: “Don’t threaten people Joe!”

Trump's response is unsurprising — he frequently engages his critics in this way — but it's also coming at a bad time for his wife. On Tuesday, first lady Melania Trump participated in a roundtable discussion on cyberbullying. "In my role as first lady, I receive many letters from children who have been bullied or feel threatened on social media," she said.

Certainly the president's tweet on Biden (as well as many other lawmakers and critics he has given a derogatory nickname to) fits the definition of cyberbullying that the first lady is trying to be critical of. More importantly, it sets a terrible example of how children across the U.S. should behave.

The president’s rant against the former vice president was referencing a speech given earlier this week in which Biden brought up leaked audio of Trump bragging about being able to sexually assault women (and get away with it) due to his celebrity status. The audio was from an Access Hollywood interview in 2005, but became public in the final weeks of the 2016 presidential election.

“A guy who ended up becoming our national leader said, ‘I can grab a woman anywhere, and she likes it,’” Biden recounted earlier this week. “They asked me if I’d like to debate this gentleman, and I said ‘no.’ I said, ‘If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.’”

The former vice president elaborated in some not-so-kind words about individuals who speak the way Trump did. “Any guy that talked that way was usually the fattest, ugliest S.O.B. in the room,” he said.

Biden’s remarks were construed as a threat by Trump — but were they? Biden is referencing what he’d do if he were back in high school with a guy who talks the way Trump does. While those comments may be crass, they’re not precisely threats to the president, no matter what Trump insinuates.

In responding to Biden in the manner that he did, Trump is also attempting to steer the conversation away from the original criticism. Biden is reminding us of the character flaws our current commander-in-chief possesses. Let’s also not forget that since Trump became president, he began denying that he said those words, even as Access Hollywood has confirmed they came from him.

Biden’s remarks come as speculation surrounds him on whether he’s intending to run for president or not against Trump in 2020. If he does, the campaign between the two would undoubtedly be a spirited one.

Even if he doesn’t run, however, Biden is doing the nation a great favor — by reminding us that a man like Trump, who has admitted to groping women, is our current president. The comments made by the former vice president prompt us to remember that America deserves better than the current individual who sits in the Oval Office, who beyond being an alleged serial assaulter, is also the poster boy for cyberbullying behavior that his wife is attempting to curb.