Trump's Response To Santa Fe Shooting Contradicts His NRA Speech

“This has been going on too long in our country. Too many years, too many decades now,” said the president.

A 17-year-old armed with a shotgun and pistol opened fire at Santa Fe High School in Texas killing at least ten students and a teacher.

The shooting was the country’s 22nd school shooting of 2018 in which someone was hurt or killed. As we’re only 20 weeks into the year, the number of school shootings averages out to more than one per week.

President Donald Trump responded to the shooting in a similar manner, where he expressed condolences for the victims and their families and vowed to take action.

“Unfortunately, I have to begin by expressing our sadness and heartbreak over the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas that took place moments ago. This has been going on too long in our country. Too many years, too many decades now,” he said.

The president added his administration is “determined to do everything in our power to protect our students, secure our schools, and keep weapons out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves and to others.”

“Everyone must work together at every level of government to keep our children safe. May God heal the injured and may God comfort the wounded, and may God be with the victims and with the victims’ families. A very sad day, very, very sad,” said Trump.

With these comments, the president contradicted his own speech that he gave at the National Rifle Association’s convention in Dallas, Texas just two weeks ago.

At the convention, Trump said he would protect gun owners who were “under siege” by gun control activists.

“Thanks to your activism and dedication, you have an administration fighting to protect your Second Amendment and we will protect your Second Amendment. Your Second Amendment rights are under siege, but they will never ever be under siege as long as I am your president,” he said.

The comments by Trump after Santa Fe High School shooting were reminiscent of his statement after the Florida high school shooting that killed 17 students and teachers [Ma1] where he vowed to take action in order to improve school safety.

Not only that. He also announced to impose new restrictions on guns – a move that would challenge the NRA and his Republican allies.

Now nearly three months after the shooting took place, Trump has done nothing.

The condemnation after a shooting, promise of action and expression of grief, have become a usual approach for Trump. However, little has been done and more innocent lives have been taken away.

And clearly, there is no sign of gun control measures in the works.

“I don’t have anything to announce on that front at this point. But certainly, conversation’s ongoing about the best ways to protect kids from across the country,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Banner/Thumbnail credits: Reuters, Kevin Lamarque