Trump Risks Diplomacy, Sends CD With 'Rocket Man' Song To Kim Jong Un

Some may view it as humorous, while others may see it as a dangerous move to make. But apparently, President Donald Trump gifted North Korea dictator Kim Jong Un an Elton John CD that included the song “Rocket Man.”

Trump sent the “gift” with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is in Pyongyang this week to work out the details of a peace deal between the U.S. and North Korea.

The song’s relevance to Kim relates to comments Trump made last September — comments which were, at the time, not a laughing matter.

I spoke with President Moon of South Korea last night. Asked him how Rocket Man is doing. Long gas lines forming in North Korea. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2017

Trump had sent out several tweets at that time belittling Kim with the name “rocket man,” and had suggested at a United Nations speech that he may “have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea” if that country didn’t acquiesce to ending its nuclear weapons program.

“Rocket man is on a suicide mission for himself and his regime,” Trump added in the same speech last fall.

In other words, the “joke” that Trump is alluding to recalls a time in which Trump and Kim were not on good terms.

It would be wrong to presume, of course, that the reclusive leader is completely humorless. That being said, meetings between the U.S. and North Korea require a level of tact that Trump simply is incapable of having. The president could have offended the leader, for instance, undoing all the work he accomplished in brokering a historic meeting between himself and Kim last month (although those "accomplishments," as of right now, are heavily exaggerated).

Perhaps the North Korean dictator will be fine with the joke, and all of this concern is overblown. But for Trump to have taken that chance, and to risk what has been done so far to broker a deal between the two nations, was a foolish move to make.