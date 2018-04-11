© Reuters

Trump Tells Russia To 'Get Ready' For Missile Strikes In Syria

by
Reuters
"Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and 'smart!'" Trump tweeted.

 

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned Russia of a forthcoming response to suspected chemical attack in Syria, declaring that missiles "will be coming" and blasting Moscow for standing by Syrian President Bashar Assad.

 

 

 

"Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and 'smart!' You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!" Trump wrote in a post on Twitter. 

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Reuters

Tags:
civil war donald trump missiles president donald trump russia syria syrian civil war syrian war trump trump tweets united states
Reuters
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2018 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.