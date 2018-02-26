© Reuters, Jonathan Ernst

Trump Said He Would Have ‘Run In’ Unarmed To Stop Florida Shooter

by
Cierra Bailey
"I really believe I'd run in there even if I didn't have a weapon, and I think most of the people in this room would've done that, too," said President Donald Trump.

 

President Donald Trump actually said publicly that he would have confronted the Parkland, Florida, shooter — Nikolas Cruz — even if he was unarmed.

During a White House meeting with governors from around the country on Monday, Trump criticized the inaction by the campus officer who remained outside during the shooting nearly two weeks ago, deeming his failure to intervene “disgusting.”

 

 

Read More
Florida Shooting Survivors Return To Where Deadly Attack Occurred

At this moment, he asserted that if he were present, he would have “run in there” with or without a weapon.

"You know I really believe, you don't know until you're tested, but I really believe I'd run in there even if I didn't have a weapon, and I think most of the people in this room would've done that, too," he said.

Many people said they found Trump's declaration particularly laughable, considering he previously dodged the military draft during the Vietnam War five times, which indicates that he is not only untrained in deescalating a threat but also doesn't embody the level of bravery it would take to approach a man raining bullets on any and every one in sight.  

Also during the meeting, Trump spoke of his plan to outlaw bump stocks and other devices that can transform a rifle into a machine gun. However, it should be noted that bump stocks were not used to carry out the massacre in Parkland. Nevertheless, at least he’s acknowledging there needs to be some form of gun regulation, for once.

He also mentioned wanting to reopen mental health institutions as a part of the solution to curb mass shootings as several of the shooters in the most recent massacres in the United States have been identified as being mentally ill.

What's important to remember is that talk is cheap. Furthermore, with Trump still cozying up to the National Rifle Association and singing its praises, it would come as no surprise if all this talk proves to be nothing more than lip service. 

Read More
Teen Shooting Survivors Face Death Threats From ‘NRA Cultists
Tags:
anti trump donald trump dump trump florida high school shooting florida shooter florida shooting gun control gun violence marjory stoneman douglas high school mass shootings national rifle association nikolas cruz parkland school shooting president donald trump united states
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2018 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.