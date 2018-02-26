Trump Said He Would Have ‘Run In’ Unarmed To Stop Florida Shooter

"I really believe I'd run in there even if I didn't have a weapon, and I think most of the people in this room would've done that, too," said President Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump actually said publicly that he would have confronted the Parkland, Florida, shooter — Nikolas Cruz — even if he was unarmed.

During a White House meeting with governors from around the country on Monday, Trump criticized the inaction by the campus officer who remained outside during the shooting nearly two weeks ago, deeming his failure to intervene “disgusting.”

Here's the video. Trump speaking on the Parkland shooting: “I really believe I’d run in there, even if I didn't have a weapon. And I think most of the people in this room would've done that, too.” (via CBS) pic.twitter.com/qZaFnOlBAJ — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 26, 2018

At this moment, he asserted that if he were present, he would have “run in there” with or without a weapon.

"You know I really believe, you don't know until you're tested, but I really believe I'd run in there even if I didn't have a weapon, and I think most of the people in this room would've done that, too," he said.

Many people said they found Trump's declaration particularly laughable, considering he previously dodged the military draft during the Vietnam War five times, which indicates that he is not only untrained in deescalating a threat but also doesn't embody the level of bravery it would take to approach a man raining bullets on any and every one in sight.

Trump said he’d have run in to Parkland High School even without a weapon. I guess he wouldn't want to be reminded of this shining moment of bravery then.. Sure would be a shame if this video went viral. ?? pic.twitter.com/eswWu69xs3 — Black Girl Magic ? (@BlackGirlMagix) February 27, 2018

"I really believe I'd run in there even if I didn't have a weapon," Trump said, according to The Associated Press. I believe you, Captain Bone Spurs & I really believe that due to an unexpected write-in vote, I'll win an Oscar this Sunday. #ItsFunToPretend — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 26, 2018

Trump wouldn't run into Vietnam WITH a weapon during the war, but sure man. Do go on... https://t.co/LXdqCeEvI2 — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) February 26, 2018

Trump: “I really believe I'd run in there even if I didn't have a weapon." pic.twitter.com/sJshZ4rN94 — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) February 26, 2018

He can always 'one up' the last dumb thing he said. — Woman In The Moon (@SassyKadiK) February 26, 2018

Trump in his head: “I really believe I’d run in there, even if I didn't have a weapon. And I think most of the people in this room would've done that, too.”



In reality, this is how he reacts to a false gun scare. pic.twitter.com/YaA0RGSQr8 — Talia (@2020fight) February 27, 2018

LMAO, Can't Breath! Trump saying he would have run in the school even if he didn't have a weapon.



That's what all 5x Draft Dodgers would do! @realDonaldTrump Liar!!! — Michelle Bocik (@michelle_bocik) February 26, 2018

Also during the meeting, Trump spoke of his plan to outlaw bump stocks and other devices that can transform a rifle into a machine gun. However, it should be noted that bump stocks were not used to carry out the massacre in Parkland. Nevertheless, at least he’s acknowledging there needs to be some form of gun regulation, for once.

He also mentioned wanting to reopen mental health institutions as a part of the solution to curb mass shootings as several of the shooters in the most recent massacres in the United States have been identified as being mentally ill.

What's important to remember is that talk is cheap. Furthermore, with Trump still cozying up to the National Rifle Association and singing its praises, it would come as no surprise if all this talk proves to be nothing more than lip service.