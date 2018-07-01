Amid Immigration Protests, Trump Calls Critics ‘Dangerous For Country’

“I hope the other side realizes that they better just take it easy,” Trump said during an interview with Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Features.”

Trump warns his critics to "take it easy." ??



President Donald Trump has never shied away from slamming his critics, going as far as referring to them as his “enemies,” so it shouldn’t have come as a surprise when he openly called his opponents “very dangerous for the country” and then told them to “better just take it easy.”

The commander-in-chief’s comments came at a time when his administration is facing a fresh wave of protests over its inhumane “zero tolerance” policy of separating migrant children from their parents.

“There’s probably never been a base in the history of politics in this country like my base,” Trump said during Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Features” after host Maria Bartiromo brought up the criticism being currently aimed at the White House.

Just recently, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked to leave a restaurant in Virginia while Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was also approached by protesters while she was in a Mexican restaurant.

Things got heated after Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters urged people to publicly show Trump’s officials they are unhappy with their leadership whenever possible, prompting Trump to call her a person of “extraordinarily low IQ” who engages in “crazy rants.”

“I hope the other side realizes that they better just take it easy, because some of the language used, some of the words used, even some of the radical ideas, I really think they’re very bad for the country,” the president continued. “I think they’re actually very dangerous for the country.”

When asked about the protesters’ repeated calls to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Trump said “people will be afraid to walk out of [their] house” if that were to happen. Moreover, he said if Democrats continued to push to dissolve the federal agency, “they’re gonna get beat so bad, I think they’ll never win another election.”

“So I’m actually quite happy about it,” the reality TV star-turned-politician added.

Thanks to Bartiromo praising his administration’s supposed accomplishments, Trump launched into a boastful rant about the United States’ economy and suggested he could reduce the corporate tax rate even further. He also called his tax cuts “incredible.”

