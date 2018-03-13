Trump Says Democrat Won Special Election Because He’s ‘Like Trump’

President Donald Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan both twisted facts while discussing Democrat Conor Lamb's platform for the Pennsylvania special election.

President Donald Trump claimed on Wednesday that Democrat Conor Lamb won Pennsylvania’s special election, which took place on Tuesday, because he campaigned with Republican values.

Although the winner has not yet been officially declared for Pennsylvania’s 18th congressional district, which Trump won by a wide margin in the 2016 presidential election, Lamb appears to have won.

Speaking at a private fundraiser for a Missouri Senate candidate, Trump said, “The young man last night that ran, he said, ‘Oh, I’m like Trump. Second Amendment, everything. I love the tax cuts, everything.’ He ran on that basis,” Trump said. “He ran on a campaign that said very nice things about me. I said, ‘Is he a Republican? He sounds like a Republican to me.’”

Trump’s description of Lamb’s campaign belied facts, served as a reminder of the president’s narcissism, and hinted at the tactics Republicans will trot out to discredit Democratic victories and assure conservative donors that the Republican Party establishment is firmly in control of the country’s political future.

Lamb campaigned on a platform that criticized House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. But he also advocated keeping the Affordable Care Act, denounced Republican tax code revisions, endorsed abortion rights, and backed strengthening background checks.

Fact didn’t stop the president and House Speaker Paul Ryan from spinning Lamb’s policy stances, though.

“Both these people, both candidates ran as conservative — ran as pro-gun, pro-life, anti-Nancy Pelosi conservatives,” Ryan said.

The significance of the Republican leadership’s response is twofold. First, Trump and Ryan have, once again, revealed their tenuous relationship with truth and their willingness to distort facts to influence the country’s political atmosphere. This is unsurprising, and the inclination to spin or fabricate the truth is hardly unique to these two politicians. Myriad figures from both parties frequently mislead the public.

But, the response also reinforces and reveals the rigidity of the country’s bipartisanship. Political identity appears to be envisioned, at least by Trump and Ryan, as a rigid, unchanging structure focused solely on controversial issues like gun control and abortion. Such a model restricts political engagement to a limited range of topics and fails to account for contradictory political sentiments, such as — to use divisive issues — an individual who both supports unregulated gun ownership and abortion rights.

By attempting to pigeonhole political identity into predefined categories, figures in the political establishment restrict voters’ freedom to think individualistically. Lamb’s desire for different Democratic leadership doesn’t make him a Republican. It makes him a Democrat who seeks to reshape the Democratic establishment in certain ways.

The statements by Ryan and Trump reveal the strength of the party politics and the restrictions of the two-party system.