Trump On Sessions: 'I Wish' I Picked Someone Else For Attorney General

President Donald Trump attacked a member of his own cabinet, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, in a Twitter rant Wednesday morning, suggesting he regretted the choice to appoint him to the position in the first place.

Trump quoted Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-South Carolina) in his tweets, which centered around Sessions and his decision to recuse himself from the Russia investigation that’s inching ever closer to the president’s circle day-by-day. Trump quoted Gowdy, even though the lawmaker himself has been critical of the president’s attacks against the investigation.

In his tweets, Trump cited Gowdy as saying, among many other things, that “[t]here are a lot of good lawyers in this country, [Trump] could have picked somebody else.”

“And I wish I did!” Trump adds.

Rep.Trey Gowdy, “I don’t think so, I think what the President is doing is expressing frustration that Attorney General Sessions should have shared these reasons for recusal before he took the job, not afterward. If I were the President and I picked someone to be the country’s.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

....chief law enforcement officer, and they told me later, ‘oh by the way I’m not going to be able to participate in the most important case in the office, I would be frustrated too...and that’s how I read that - Senator Sessions, why didn’t you tell me before I picked you..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

....There are lots of really good lawyers in the country, he could have picked somebody else!” And I wish I did! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

This all goes back to the Russia inquiry, which is looking into possible collusion efforts between Trump’s campaign and the Kremlin, as well as potential obstruction of justice charges against the president himself.

Sessions recused himself in 2017 from overseeing the FBI investigation, currently led by special counsel Robert Mueller, because of conflicts of interest that arose within it. Since the inquiry is looking into figures from Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign — of which, Sessions was a part of, and during which he made contacts with Russian dignitaries — it’d be a major conflict of interest for the attorney general to play a role in it.

Sessions’ recusal meant that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein (whom Trump has tried to cast doubts upon as well) took lead on overseeing the investigation, which upsets the president since he can’t directly influence Sessions to steer the course of the probe away from him.

The latest tweets from Trump signal that the president remains angry with Sessions over his decision to recuse over a year ago. Holding onto a grudge that long can only mean that Trump is feeling continued pressure from the investigation.

Trump is getting nervous, and lashing out in ways that make it painfully obvious he’s feeling as much.