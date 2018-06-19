Trump Suggests Immigrant Families Being Separated Are 'Phony Stories'

President Donald Trump doubts stories coming out about immigrant parents being forcibly separated from their families, saying they were made up by Democrats.

In a disgusting and repugnant tweet on Friday morning, President Donald Trump seemed to question the validity of immigrant children being distraught over being separated from their parents at the U.S. southern border.

Trump tweeted his beliefs on the need for a strong border, but quickly delved into the issue of the separation policy his administration had put into place. “We cannot allow our Country to be overrun by illegal immigrants as the Democrats tell their phony stories of sadness and grief, hoping it will help them in the elections,” he wrote.

We must maintain a Strong Southern Border. We cannot allow our Country to be overrun by illegal immigrants as the Democrats tell their phony stories of sadness and grief, hoping it will help them in the elections. Obama and others had the same pictures, and did nothing about it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2018

Those stories are not phony — they are legitimate examples of children being stripped away from their families based on Trump’s actions. Some of those children have been taken to far-away states, and some likely will never see their parents again. Some have even been alleged to have been injected with psychotropic drugs against their wishes. Various accounts of abuse against these children have also been alleged.

That Trump considers these stories to be “phony,” suggesting they’re a ploy by a political party to win elections, is nothing short of disgraceful and detestable.

Further in the tweet, Trump made mention that “[former President Barack] Obama and others had the same pictures, and did nothing about it!” The current president is alluding to a different situation entirely: those children from the Obama administration who had been detained without parents had crossed the border without them. The Obama administration had made every attempt to reconnect those children with their parents.

But even if those images from the Obama administration are detestable, it doesn’t justify anything that Trump has done — two wrongs don’t make a right, and the current administration is not vindicated in making dastardly policy based on the mistakes of previous presidents.

This president is, simply put, a devious individual, one who is happy to lie about his administration implementing the policy to begin with, and then goes on to suggest that the stories of grief from immigrant families getting forcibly separated are “phony.” We must not forget these transgressions, and Americans must convincingly show Trump that they cannot go unforgiven at the ballot box this fall.