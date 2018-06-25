Trump Says Koch Brothers Are A ‘Joke’ For Being Against His Policies

After Charles Koch said he would be open to supporting Democrats in the future, the president lashed out an attack against the billionaire brothers.

Trump attacking the Koch brothers saying “I don’t need their money” follows the annual Koch network donor retreat, which was critical of White House “divisiveness” and announced plans to spent $400 million on policial campaigns & issue advocacy in the 2018 election cycle. pic.twitter.com/59KNQ4Qukl — Anna Massoglia (@annalecta) July 31, 2018

President Donald Trump has no love for the conservative megadonors Koch brothers, and he demonstrated just that by attacking the billionaire duo on Twitter.

Charles and David Koch have long donated to Republicans but it’s their libertarian causes that often frustrate conservatives.

The duo are strong proponents of open borders, criminal justice reform, and strongly against the Drug War, all causes that the president seems to be vehemently against. Still, they often back Republican policies, such as the tax cut. So when Charles Koch, the brother who remains in business at Koch Industries, bashed Trump’s policies, he may have shocked many who thought the conservative would be a supporter of the president.

"The urge to protect ourselves from change has doomed many countries throughout history," Koch said in a video during a donor meeting in Colorado, referring to Trump’s trade war.

"This protectionist mind-set has destroyed countless businesses."

He also bashed the president for his “zero-tolerance” immigration policy and offered donations to Republicans who opposed his healthcare bill.

The Koch network also funded a study on Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Medicare-for-all plan, which reported that the Vermont senator’s plan would save $2 trillion over a decade, prompting the former presidential hopeful to thank the Kochs.

More recently, Koch even said he would be open to donating to Democratic candidates who side with his views.

Once Trump heard the news, he wasn’t happy.

On Twitter, Trump accused the “globalist Koch Brothers” of becoming a joke.

"The globalist Koch Brothers, who have become a total joke in real Republican circles, are against Strong Borders and Powerful Trade. I never sought their support because I don't need their money or bad ideas. They love my Tax & Regulation Cuts, Judicial picks & more. I made them richer. Their network is highly overrated, I have beaten them at every turn. They want to protect their companies outside the U.S. from being taxed, I'm for America First & the American Worker - a puppet for no one. Two nice guys with bad ideas. Make America Great Again!"

According to CNN contributor Marc Short, who has worked for the Koch brothers, the duo are not worried about party loyalty. Instead, he said, they would rather support politicians who back their agenda.

"I think what is important for the media and American public to know is Charles and David never wanted to be Republicans. They never wanted to be Democrats. They have always been more libertarian independents," Short said.

Perhaps, that is exactly what bothers Trump. After all, he has been accused multiple times of seeing loyalty as the number one quality in a political affiliate or supporter. And so far, he hasn't proven his accusers wrong.

