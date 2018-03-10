Trump Says ‘Many Lawyers Want To Represent Me’ — Doesn’t Seem Like It

“Many lawyers and top law firms want to represent me in the Russia case. Fame & fortune will NEVER be turned down by a lawyer,” Trump tweeted.

Trump’s legal team seems to be on the verge of a massive overhaul — and not the good kind.

According to multiple news sources, many of Trump’s lawyers either don’t want to work for him anymore or are expecting the president to fire them.

However, on Sunday morning, Trump tweeted out how “many lawyers and top law firms want to represent me in the Russia case.”

It seems Trump is in denial.

Two weeks ago, rumors arose one of Trump’s lawyer, John Dowd, wanted to jump ship because he believed the president does not listen to his counsel. Trump tried to dismiss the notion by asserting he was “VERY happy” with his lawyers, including Dowd. But in just a few days, Dowd called it quits.

Trump was also interested in hiring a lead GOP attorney, Theodore Olson, who once represented George W. Bush during the dispute surrounding his 2000 presidential election. However, Trump’s offer was turned down even before the president was able to meet Olson in person. According to sources, Olson’s firm Gibson Dunn, decided they had too many clients tied with the Russian investigation and did not want to add another one to their roster.

Trump then reportedly met with lawyer Emmet Flood, a veteran attorney who represented Bill Clinton during his impeachment trial in 1998. Multiple sources said an interview took place in the Oval Office where the two discussed Flood helping Trump with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. However, as of yet, he has not joined Trump’s legal team.

A week ago, Trump’s personal lawyer, Jay Sekulow, announced the president would be welcoming Joseph diGenova to his Russian probe team. Although, diGenova clearly has a lot of experience in legal issues, he has also made a career of pushing conspiracy theories about the “deep state” in the FBI and Justice Department.

In January, diGenova told Fox News the investigation is “a brazen plot to illegally exonerate Hillary Clinton and, if she didn’t win the election, to then frame Donald Trump with a falsely created crime scene… Make no mistake about it: A group of FBI and DOJ people were trying to frame Donald Trump of a falsely created crime.”

This kind of rhetoric probably factored into Trump’s decision to hire the attorney — but it was not to be.

On Sunday, Sekulow issued a statement that diGenova and his law partner and wife, Victoria Toensing — who has fought legal battles for Trump’s ex-campaign co-chairman Sam Clovis and Erik Prince, the founder of Blackwater — won’t be joining the team, after all, due to unnamed “conflicts.”

“The president is disappointed that conflicts prevent Joe diGenova and Victoria Toensing from joining the president’s special counsel legal team,” Sekulow said in the statement. “However, those conflicts do not prevent them from assisting the president in other legal matters. The president looks forward to working with them.”

There have also been rumors about Trump considering whether to dismiss lawyer Ty Cobb, who became the target of Trump’s wrath after he urged the president to cooperate with the special counsel’s investigation.

Currently, only Sekulow and Cobb are the only confirmed lawyers representing Trump in connection with the Mueller inquiry.

As things stand, it seems Trump would be wise not to antagonize any of his remaining lawyers — but Trump has never been known to be wise.

