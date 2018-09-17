Donald Trump: Media Will Endorse Me In 2020 Or Else Go Bankrupt

“They don’t know what the hell happened, but it happened, and that’s why we’re setting all-time records, that’s why we’re doing so well.”

President Donald Trump, who has waged a war of words against journalists and media houses that are critical of him, just claimed the same organizations need him to make money.

At a campaign-style rally in Las Vegas, the POTUS said everyone in the country loved him — even the media outlets he bashes regularly.

According to Trump, these media houses will endorse him in 2020.

The commander-in-chief made these remarks while campaigning for Republican Dean Heller for the U.S. Senate seat, but then pulled a typical Trump and made everything about himself and his so-called achievements.

In his speech, the president said he had made America “respected again” because of economic growth. He then mocked the media.

“Do you remember the tears from the fake news media when it was obvious that we were going to win [in 2016]? And you know what? They’re still crying,” he said. “They don’t know what the hell happened, but it happened, and that’s why we’re setting all-time records, that’s why we’re doing so well.”

In the past, Trump has accused media outlets of being a “great ally” of the Democratic resistance.

“People don’t read The New York Times because it’s a dishonest newspaper, it’s terrible,” he said, claiming the paper then issued an apology for covering the 2016 elections “so badly.”

That apology never happened.

The commander-in-chief added the media has been unfair to him because apparently it didn’t highlight his accomplishments.

Yet, the president believes that the very “unfair media” is on his mercy to make money – and will endorse him in 2020 to avoid bankruptcy.

“They’re making more money than they’ve ever made because of us. But you know what’s going to happen? About six months after we start, six months before the [2020] election, they’re going to endorse Donald Trump for president. You know why? Because if they don’t, those broadcasting companies, The New York Times, all of those, they are going bankrupt so fast. So they’ll be endorsing us,” he added.

