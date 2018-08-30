Trump Jokes About Sarah Sanders Having A ‘Nervous Breakdown’

President Donald Trump made the comment during an interview question about Sen. John McCain's failed presidential run against former President Barack Obama.

President Donald Trump drew widespread criticism for failing to put aside his petty grievances and letting go of the animosity he harbored towards Sen. John McCain, even after his death.

During a recent interview with the Bloomberg News, the commander-in-chief continued to insult the deceased Republican, even roping in the White House press secretary as she reportedly stared at him when he refused to comment on McCain's failed presidential run against former President Barack Obama and if he would have been better at the job.

“I don't want to comment on it,” Trump said. “I have a very strong opinion.”

He then jokingly said Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who apparently looked stunned, was “having nervous breakdown” over his response.

“Maybe I'll give you that answer some day later,” the president added.

The dispute between Trump and McCain has been vitriolic and well-documented.

The president once mocked McCain, a former military officer whose plane was shot down during the Vietnam War in 1967 and he was taken as a prisoner of war for two years, when he voted “no” to the GOP’s skinny Obamacare repeal by reportedly mimicking the senator’s thumbs-down motion in private. It is important to note the senator suffered torture that resulted in his arms, legs and shoulders being broken reportedly.

Earlier this year, Trump also signed a military finding bill named after McCain, but in his remarks discussing the new legislation, the petty president made his contempt clear by not once mentioning the ex-POW’s name.

After the 81-year-old Arizona Republican lost his battle against an aggressive form of brain cancer, the commander-in-chief posted a brief tweet that got lost among the plethora of much substantial messages from other politicians. He also received backlash for posting a tribute on Instagram that featured his own photo rather than one that belonged to the recently deceased senator.

Things continued to get worse after it was revealed Trump had allegedly refused a lengthier White House statement about McCain. He also received a lot of flak for having the U.S. flag at the White House go back to full mast shortly after it was lowered to fly half staff in honor of the senator.

