Trump Thinks Texans Went Out In Boats To Gawk At Hurricane Harvey

“I'll be sure to invite the president to ride out the next hurricane in a jon boat in Galveston Bay the next time one approaches.”

For some inexplicable reason, President Donald Trump is under the impression that people ventured out in their boats to watch the disastrous Category 4 storm that made a brutal landfall in Texas last year and killed at least 80 people.

The commander-in-chief made the bizarre comments while praising the Coast Guard for its heroic efforts during Hurricane Harvey at a recent Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) briefing in Washington, D.C.

“They saved 16,000 people, many of them in Texas, for whatever reason that is,” Trump said during a conference call with state officials ahead of another hurricane season. “People went out in their boats to watch the hurricane. That didn't work out too well.”

The thing is, a number of civilians in the flood-stricken region did use their boats at the time, but they did it to rescue others – not to watch Hurricane Harvey roll in, as the president suggested.

In fact, there is no record anywhere that people had to be rescued because they rowed their way to the middle of the ocean to gawk at a natural calamity that caused such extensive damage.

When questioned about Trump’s odd remarks, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) told reporters he had “no information one way or the other about that.”

“We are ready, and we are taking steps on a daily basis to make sure we will be able to address any challenge coming our way,” Abbott said. “We're getting everything lined up to make sure that we will be capable of responding to a replication of Hurricane Harvey.”

While Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association President Marty Lancton told the Chronicle “I don’t even know how to respond to that,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez didn’t take long to slam the comments.

“I didn't see anyone taking the approach that would reflect his comments,” he said. "I'll be sure to invite the president to ride out the next hurricane in a jon boat in Galveston Bay the next time one approaches.”

Trump: "..16K people, many of them in Texas, for whatever reason. People went out in their boats to watch the hurricane. That didn't work out too well.



What a news flash. The whole time I was covering Harvey I guess I thought ppl were out in boats bc they were rescuing neighbors https://t.co/HmukWhNKfy — Meagan Flynn (@Meagan_Flynn) June 6, 2018

I think @realDonaldTrump was referring to 1000s of Non-Christians in Texas who he saw cheering the 9/11 attacks in 2001 from their boats during Hurricane Harvey in 2017. (CIA is under orders to figure out how they bent the time-space continuum to do that.) https://t.co/o0JjSW18wM — Douglas A. Blackmon (@douglasblackmon) June 7, 2018

Trump’s statement about people in boats “watching” during Harvey is absolutely ridiculous — katie (@katiejoness_14) June 7, 2018

Banner / Thumbnail : Joe Raedle / Getty Images