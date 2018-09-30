Brett Kavanaugh Is A Poster Boy For White Privilege

Just because he claimed to have played sports during his college years does not mean he didn’t have a drinking problem and allegedly assaulted someone at a party.

Parkland school shooting survivor and gun control activist Emma Gonzalez recently called President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh a “privileged white boy.”

She wasn’t too far off.

Kavanaugh, who is facing several sexual misconduct allegations while he is in the middle of a heated confirmation battle, is the epitome of white privilege. He appears to be the perfect example of how you don’t necessarily have to keep your nose clean and work hard to be successful in America – you just need to be rich and white.

The judge’s testimony in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee was a testament to his entitlement. He not only got defensive and attempted to cross-question the senators who dared to ask him about his high school and college years, he was aggressive from the very beginning.

While his accuser Christine Blasey Ford, who claimed she was sexually assaulted by Kavanaugh when they were both teenagers some 35 years ago, remained calm and clinical throughout the procedure and answered the questions being hurled at her with utmost patience, the SCOTUS nominee was a different story altogether.

A Studious Jock:

Kavanaugh spent the hearing weeping, yelling and getting angry. He also managed to evade some of the key questions all the while recalling his academic years and how good he was at sports.

As The New Yorker pointed out, he mentioned sport nearly 50 times during his shockingly partisan testimony, implying the fact he was supposedly a good athlete and spent some time lifting weights somehow absolved him of all his alleged crimes. Just because he claimed to have played football, golf, baseball and what not during his high school and college years does not mean he didn’t have a drinking problem and allegedly assaulted someone at a party.

“Senator, I was at the top of my class academically, busted my butt in school,” Kavanaugh said at one point. “Captain of the varsity basketball team. Got in Yale College.”

How did this conflation of leisure with academia prove his innocence?

It didn’t.

But this shows his privilege and self-entitlement. Just because he claimed to have worked hard got in to Yale must mean he is a man of high moral standing and upright bringing, right?

It looked like Kavanaugh was trying to paint the picture of a dedicated athlete, but he only came across as a white jock who thought too highly of himself.

Drinking Problems:

Then, there were accusations of Kavanaugh having a drinking problem back in the day – a claim he has vehemently refuted despite contradicting accounts of his former class and schoolmates who remembered him as being “frequently, incoherently drunk” and claimed he could be “aggressive and even belligerent.”

During the Senate hearing, there was one particular interaction between the judge and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar that drew special attentions.

In a tense exchange over his drinking habits, the SCOTUS nominee was asked if he ever had so much to drink that he blacked out.

“You're asking about blackout. I don't know, have you?” Kavanaugh responded.

“Could you answer the question, judge?” Klobuchar asked, looking visibly surprised by his rebuttal. “So, you have, that's not happened? Is that your answer?”

“Yeah, and I'm curious if you have,” he continued.

“I have no drinking problem, judge,” the senator said in a clipped response as her time ran out.

“Nor do I,” Kavanaugh concluded, smugly.

Now, this is not what people who knew Kavanaugh three decades had to say about those good old days.

For instance, Charles ‘Chad’ Ludington, who was the judge’s classmates at Yale, referred to him “a frequent drinker, and a heavy drinker,” in college.

“For the fact is, at Yale, and I can speak to no other times, Brett was a frequent drinker, and a heavy drinker. I know, because, especially in our first two years of college, I often drank with him. On many occasions I heard Brett slur his words and saw him staggering from alcohol consumption, not all of which was beer,” Ludington, an associate professor of history at N.C. State University, told the New York Times. “When Brett got drunk, he was often belligerent and aggressive. On one of the last occasions I purposely socialized with Brett, I witnessed him respond to a semi-hostile remark, not by defusing the situation, but by throwing his beer in the man’s face and starting a fight that ended with one of our mutual friends in jail.”

That’s not it.

After a second woman, Deborah Ramirez, told the New Yorker she was at a dorm party at Yale’s Old Campus when Kavanaugh “thrust his penis in her face, and caused her to touch it without her consent as she pushed him away,” the judge’s freshman year roommate Lynne Brookes characterized Kavanaugh as a “heavy drinker.”

“I watched the whole hearing, and a number of my Yale colleagues and I were extremely disappointed in Brett Kavanaugh’s characterization of himself and the way that he evaded his excessive drinking questions,” he told CNN. “There is no doubt in my mind that while at Yale, he was a big partier, often drank to excess, and there had to be a number of nights where he does not remember. In fact, I would witness to the night that he got tapped into that fraternity, and he was stumbling drunk in a ridiculous costume saying really dumb things. I can almost guarantee that there’s no way that he remembers that night … There were a lot of emails and a lot of texts flying around about how he was lying to the Senate Judiciary Committee today.”

Fraternities

During his time at Yale, Kavanaugh reportedly became a member of the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity, which was purportedly known for its wild and sexist parties.

He was also apparently member of an all-male secret society named “Truth and Courage,” which was popularly known among the students as “Tit and Clit.”

Sexually-Charged Yearbook Entries:

Although Kavanaugh insisted his teen years primarily consisted of some wholesome sports, church-going and being a “good friend,” his high school yearbook contained some eerie references involving him, like he “survived the FFFFFFFourth of July,” that he was the “Keg City Club” treasurer (accompanied by a caption, 100 keg or bust, whatever that means) and something called the “Devil’s Triangle” — which, by the way, didn’t sound like Christian-like behavior.

Attorney Michael Avenatti, who represented adult film star Stormy Daniels in her case against Trump, shed light on some of these terms. The lawyer believes “FFFFFFFourth of July” stands for “Find them, French them, Feel them, Finger them, F*** them, Forget them,” a crude reference for sleeping with women. The term “Devil’s Triangle” means sex between two men and one woman.

Kavanaugh has denied these claims, along with all the allegation of sexual misconduct.

However, despite everything, he got into a respected law school and served as a judge for many years before being handpicked by Trump, a man with a disturbingly long history of sexual assault allegations, to serve on the nation’s highest court.

Moreover, since Trump was elected president even after a leaked tape showed him bragging about molesting women, it would not be shocking if Kavanaugh also got confirmed as a Supreme Court justice.

If that’s not white privilege, then what is?

