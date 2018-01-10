Amid Scandal, Trump Seems To Gloat About Using Cambridge Analytica

President Donald Trump seemed to indicate that his use of embattled firm Cambridge Analytica had helped his campaign's social media strategy during the election.

President Donald Trump appeared to gloat about his use of embattled data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica in a tweet sent out Thursday morning.

Trump’s campaign hired the data company in 2016, and the president seems happy with that decision.

Cambridge Analytica and Facebook have been embroiled in a publicity scandal after news broke that the data organization used a quiz administered through the social media company to obtain user data.

While analysts have raised concerns about the way in which Cambridge Analytica collected personal information from social media users, the president appears to be focused on the election.

Remember when they were saying, during the campaign, that Donald Trump is giving great speeches and drawing big crowds, but he is spending much less money and not using social media as well as Crooked Hillary’s large and highly sophisticated staff. Well, not saying that anymore! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2018

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on the Cambridge Analytica scandal: "This was a major breach of trust, and I'm really sorry that this happened" https://t.co/hpduqQjrzs pic.twitter.com/WKDAIUjoC4 — CNN (@CNN) March 22, 2018

Trump has displayed a fixation on the 2016 election and continues to raise his victory over the Democratic candidate. His sustained focus on Clinton seems to be detracting the president’s attention from the substantive policy issue currently being discussed.

The Cambridge Analytica scandal raises questions about personal privacy and data collection on social media, and its resolution could have an operational impact for social media companies. Congressional legislators from both parties have signaled concern with Facebook’s conduct and said they want CEO Mark Zuckerburg to testify. The president appears focused on other issues, demonstrating his prioritization of personal interests over national ones.