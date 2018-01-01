In A New Low, Trump Autographs Pictures Of Murder Victims

The exploitation of families, who have already suffered a massive loss, is repulsive. But Trump, true to his nature, takes it a notch higher.

President Donald Trump’s has not been having a good month at the Oval Office, thanks to his “zero-tolerance” policy, a monster of his own making.

The policy, which separated thousands of children from their parents at the U.S. border, resulted in harsh bipartisan rebuke, so much so, Trump was forced to sign an executive order to revert it.

However, before Trump buckled to massive political pressure over unnecessary cruelty, he and his administration fought tooth and nail to legitimize the inhumane separation, even going to the extent of citing the Bible.

Even though, Trump administration no longer endorses putting children in cages, it seems the U.S. president is still trying to justify his abhorrent actions; this time, by making illogical comparisons.

The POTUS appeared at an event, which featured the so-called “angel families,” whose loved ones had been killed by undocumented immigrants. The families held posters of their deceased dear ones, as Trump claimed the media criminally ignored them while giving hours of airtime to the children he put in cages.

And it gets weirder.

Now, the exploitation of families, who have already suffered a massive loss is extremely repulsive. But Trump, true to his nature, takes it a notch higher. The placards, with pictures of families’ dead loved ones, appeared to have something really weird: the POTUS’ autograph.

Whether Trump thought it was okay to use a picture of a deceased individual as an autograph book is, as yet, an unanswered question.

There is no indication if the families asked for the inexplicable act themselves.

Trump, during the event, said the media ignores these families who have been “permanently separated” from their loved ones, in another vain attempt to rationalize separating over 2,300 children from their parents.

“Where is the media outrage over the catch-and-release policies that allow deadly drugs to flow into our country?” Trump asked. “Where is the condemnation of the Democrats’ sanctuary cities that release violent criminals into our communities?”

However, using the grief of these families to endorse separating innocent children from their parents, with little to no hope of reunification, Trump really has reached a new low.

And the detestable act of using murder victims’ images as mementoes to push for anti-immigration really just seems like another day of the Trump presidency.

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque