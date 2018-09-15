© Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trump Fails To Commemorate 1963 Terror Attack By White Supremacists

Fatimah Mazhar
Saturday marked the 55th anniversary of white supremacists' deadly bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama.

 

 

Sept. 15 marks the anniversary of the deadly bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama.

In 1963, white supremacist terrorists planted dynamite in the predominantly African-American place of worship. The attack resulted in the death of four girls and injured over a dozen people.

It is one of the worst terror attacks to have occurred on U.S. soil.

Yet, on Sept. 15, President Donald Trump failed to commemorate the incident. Instead, he chose to rant about

It is all the more appalling considering both of his immediate predecessors had commemorated the incident during their terms:

Here' s an excerpt from a proclamation by George W. Bush during National Birmingham Pledge Week, 2001:

"As a Nation, we celebrate those achievements and look forward to new challenges. At the same time, we also recognize that racism still exists in America.

One of the darkest days for the cause of civil rights was September 15, 1963, when a bomb exploded in the basement of the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama. The blast ended the lives of four young African-American girls, and ultimately demonstrated the tragic human costs of bigotry and intolerance."  

On Sept. 15, 2013, Barack Obama delivered the following statement:

"Today, we remember Addie Mae Collins, Denise McNair, Carole Robertson, and Cynthia Wesley who were killed 50 years ago in the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing. That horrific day in Birmingham, Alabama quickly became a defining moment for the Civil Rights Movement. It galvanized Americans all across the country to stand up for equality and broadened support for a movement that would eventually lead to the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964."

Five years down the lane, on the 55th anniversary of the tragedy, here's what President Trump tweeted on Sept. 15, 2018:

 

 

