Trump Fails To Commemorate 1963 Terror Attack By White Supremacists

Saturday marked the 55th anniversary of white supremacists' deadly bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama.

55 years ago today, the bombing of the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church injured dozens of people and killed four girls - Cynthia Wesley, Denise McNair, Carole Robinson, and Addie Mae Collins. Two other black children lost their lives in the tumult that followed. pic.twitter.com/LKW1dIzdGB — BCRI (@bhamcivilrights) September 15, 2018

In 1963, white supremacist terrorists planted dynamite in the predominantly African-American place of worship. The attack resulted in the death of four girls and injured over a dozen people.

It is one of the worst terror attacks to have occurred on U.S. soil.

Yet, on Sept. 15, President Donald Trump failed to commemorate the incident. Instead, he chose to rant about

It is all the more appalling considering both of his immediate predecessors had commemorated the incident during their terms:

Here' s an excerpt from a proclamation by George W. Bush during National Birmingham Pledge Week, 2001:

"As a Nation, we celebrate those achievements and look forward to new challenges. At the same time, we also recognize that racism still exists in America.

One of the darkest days for the cause of civil rights was September 15, 1963, when a bomb exploded in the basement of the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama. The blast ended the lives of four young African-American girls, and ultimately demonstrated the tragic human costs of bigotry and intolerance."

On Sept. 15, 2013, Barack Obama delivered the following statement:

"Today, we remember Addie Mae Collins, Denise McNair, Carole Robertson, and Cynthia Wesley who were killed 50 years ago in the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing. That horrific day in Birmingham, Alabama quickly became a defining moment for the Civil Rights Movement. It galvanized Americans all across the country to stand up for equality and broadened support for a movement that would eventually lead to the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964."

Five years down the lane, on the 55th anniversary of the tragedy, here's what President Trump tweeted on Sept. 15, 2018:

When President Obama said that he has been to “57 States,” very little mention in Fake News Media. Can you imagine if I said that...story of the year! @IngrahamAngle — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2018

