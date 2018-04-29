Trump Calls Michelle Wolf ‘Filthy,’ Says WHCD Be Put To ‘Rest’

“The White House Correspondents’ Dinner was a failure last year, but this year was an embarrassment to everyone associated with it,” Trump tweeted.

President Donald Trump cannot take a joke – or so it appears.

“The White House Correspondents’ Dinner was a failure last year, but this year was an embarrassment to everyone associated with it,” the commander-in-chief tweeted. “The filthy ‘comedian’ totally bombed (couldn’t even deliver her lines-much like the Seth Meyers weak performance). Put Dinner to rest, or start over!”

Although the realty TV Star-turned-politician once again skipped the annual black-tie White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C., his convenient absence didn’t stop comedian Michelle Wolf from brutally roasting him.

“I would drag him here myself, but it turns out the president of the United States is the one p**** you’re not allowed to grab,” said the former “Daily Show” writer and contributor to laughter from the audience. “He said it first. Yeah, he did.”

Wolf also didn’t spare other members of the Trump administration – especially White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

“We are graced with Sarah’s presence tonight. I have to say I’m a little star-struck. I love you as Aunt Lydia in The Handmaid’s Tale,” the 32-year-old said, looking at Sanders. “Every time Sarah steps up to the podium, I get excited, because I’m not really sure what we’re going to get — you know, a press briefing, a bunch of lies or divided into softball teams. ‘It’s shirts and skins, and this time don’t be such a little b****, Jim Acosta!’”

Unsurprisingly, Trump did not take it lightly. Probably not understanding the concept of roasts and what they entail, the president slammed Wolf and suggested putting an end to the dinner altogether in a rather aggressive tweet.

Meanwhile, White House Correspondents’ Association President Margaret Talev also issued a statement apologizing for Wolf’s controversial monologue.

“Last night’s program was meant to offer a unifying message about our common commitment to a vigorous and free press while honoring civility, great reporting and scholarship winners, not to divide people,” Talev said in a statement. “Unfortunately, the entertainer’s monologue was not in the spirit of that mission.”

It is important to mention Wolf didn’t just made fun of the Republicans, as she also roasted the Democrats and media personalities – but like always, Trump and his cronies don’t appear to care about that.

