Trump Mad At Sessions For Indicting Republicans Accused Of Corruption

“Two easy wins now in doubt because there is not enough time. Good job Jeff,” the president tweeted, referring to the recent federal indictments of two Republican lawmakers.

President Donald Trump has not been a huge fan of Attorney General Jeff Sessions ever since he decided to recuse himself from the ongoing probe into possible collusion between Trump’s election campaign and Russia.

On more than one occasion, the commander-in-chief has went as far as saying he would not have picked Sessions for the coveted position had he known the former Alabama senator would excuse himself from the federal inquiry. Trump even said he regretted the choice to appoint him in the first place.

In his most recent tweetstorm against the attorney general, the president viciously slammed the 71-year-old for prosecuting two Republican lawmakers, one accused of campaign fund violations and the other of insider trading, so close to the mid-term elections.

Two long running, Obama era, investigations of two very popular Republican Congressmen were brought to a well publicized charge, just ahead of the Mid-Terms, by the Jeff Sessions Justice Department. Two easy wins now in doubt because there is not enough time. Good job Jeff...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2018

Trump also compared Sessions with former FBI Director whom he dubbed as “Lyin' James Comey,” claiming the Democrats must love Sessions’ work that led to the federal indictments of California Rep. Duncan Hunter and New York Rep. Chris Collins.

Read More Trump Is Worried Democrats Will 'Raid' Socialism To Pay For Socialism

Hunter, along with his wife, was indicted for allegedly spending over $250,000 from campaign funds on things such family vacations, school tuitions and theater tickets. As reported by the BuzzFeed News, he is facing federal charges of wire fraud, falsifying financial documents, prohibited use of campaign contributions and conspiracy to commit offenses against the United States.

Meanwhile, Collins was accused of insider trading.

Both lawmakers were among the early Trump supporters. It is also important to mention that contrary to the former reality TV star’s assertion, investigation into allegations against Collins began last year under Trump’s presidency. However, an inquiry against Hunter was launched under the former administration.

In the face of his indictment, Collins suspended his re-election campaign. However, Hunter, who has accused the Justice Department of political bias, is still running for his sixth congressional term.

As many people were quick to point out following Trump’s recent outburst, his tweets suggest that Sessions should not have gone after Hunter and Collins, both of whom were accused of corruption, just because they were both Republicans and the party can not handle such a setback so close to the mid-terms.

That’s extremely troubling, to say the least.

Did Trump really mean the investigators should have ignored the lawmakers’ alleged crimes so they could have won seats in the office? Should the Department of Justice base its actions on how it could affect Trump and the Republican Party’s success in upcoming election?

None of that sounds OK. In fact, it gives a disturbing insight into how things apparently work in the Trump administration.

Are you implying that it’s the Attorney General’s job to quash investigations of your political allies? — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) September 3, 2018

Mr. President, it is BAD to ignore criminality to hold Congressional seats. My goodness. https://t.co/kTAlI4yO6I — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 3, 2018

Trump continues to lay the groundwork for firing Jeff Sessions *because* he is doing his job by exposing Republican congressmen who have engaged in blatant corruption. Trump is literally suggesting Sessions should have buried that corruption to help Republican election prospects. https://t.co/i8HpCpDjm0 — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) September 3, 2018

Yes, the outcome of investigations should totally be determined by the electoral needs of your party. Good take, sir. https://t.co/ncASI4x7zc — Ben (@BenHowe) September 3, 2018

Big tweet. Trump is criticizing his attorney general for going after two Republican congressmen -- one accused of insider trading and one accused of wildly misusing campaign funds for personal expenses -- implying the DOJ should have held off so they could save the R seats. https://t.co/4vJCurHlQy — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) September 3, 2018

CORRUPTION IS CORRUPTION regardless when and by whom. #TrumpNext — EUPHROSYNE (@SukhieB) September 4, 2018

Read More Judge Threatens Jeff Sessions With Contempt For Wrongful Deportation

Thumbnail/Banner: Reuters/Chris Wattie