Trump Mad At Sessions For Indicting Republicans Accused Of Corruption

by
Ramsha Sadiq Khan
“Two easy wins now in doubt because there is not enough time. Good job Jeff,” the president tweeted, referring to the recent federal indictments of two Republican lawmakers.

President Donald Trump has not been a huge fan of Attorney General Jeff Sessions ever since he decided to recuse himself from the ongoing probe into possible collusion between Trump’s election campaign and Russia.

On more than one occasion, the commander-in-chief has went as far as saying he would not have picked Sessions for the coveted position had he known the former Alabama senator would excuse himself from the federal inquiry. Trump even said he regretted the choice to appoint him in the first place.

In his most recent tweetstorm against the attorney general, the president viciously slammed the 71-year-old for prosecuting two Republican lawmakers, one accused of campaign fund violations and the other of insider trading, so close to the mid-term elections.

 

 

Trump also compared Sessions with former FBI Director whom he dubbed as “Lyin' James Comey,” claiming the Democrats must love Sessions’ work that led to the federal indictments of California Rep. Duncan Hunter and New York Rep. Chris Collins.

Hunter, along with his wife, was indicted for allegedly spending over $250,000 from campaign funds on things such family vacations, school tuitions and theater tickets. As reported by the BuzzFeed News, he is facing federal charges of wire fraud, falsifying financial documents, prohibited use of campaign contributions and conspiracy to commit offenses against the United States.

Meanwhile, Collins was accused of insider trading.

Both lawmakers were among the early Trump supporters. It is also important to mention that contrary to the former reality TV star’s assertion, investigation into allegations against Collins began last year under Trump’s presidency. However, an inquiry against Hunter was launched under the former administration. 

In the face of his indictment, Collins suspended his re-election campaign. However, Hunter, who has accused the Justice Department of political bias, is still running for his sixth congressional term.

As many people were quick to point out following Trump’s recent outburst, his tweets suggest that Sessions should not have gone after Hunter and Collins, both of whom were accused of corruption, just because they were both Republicans and the party can not handle such a setback so close to the mid-terms.

That’s extremely troubling, to say the least.

Did Trump really mean the investigators should have ignored the lawmakers’ alleged crimes so they could have won seats in the office? Should the Department of Justice base its actions on how it could affect Trump and the Republican Party’s success in upcoming election?

None of that sounds OK. In fact, it gives a disturbing insight into how things apparently work in the Trump administration.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Thumbnail/Banner: Reuters/Chris Wattie

