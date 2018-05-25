© Reuters, Kevin Lamarque

Trump Slams NYT For Quoting ‘Nonexistent’ WH Official – He Exists

by
Amna Shoaib
Trump ripped The New York Times apart for creating a White House official out of thin air but apparently that official does exist.

Donald Trump

In his latest move, President Donald Trump denied the existence of a White House official to push his Fake News narrative.

On Friday, the New York Times published a story quoting a White House official as saying that it was impossible that a previously canceled summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un will be back on.

The summit, scheduled for June 12, had been canceled in a dramatic letter Trump wrote to Kim. However, Trump had insisted a day after the cancellation that the summit will be back on, as North Korea “really” wanted to do it, and even the U.S. would like to get it done.

 

A report from the New York Times contradicted this stance with the following statement.

“As with so many issues involving this president, the views of his aides often have little effect on what he actually says. On Thursday, for example, a senior White House official told reporters that even if the meeting were reinstated, holding it on June 12 would be impossible, given the lack of time and the amount of planning needed.”

In a tweet, Trump ripped The Times apart for creating a White House official out of thin air.

 

However, it turns out that despite Trump’s tweet to the contrary, the man is a fully realized human being, with a family and hopes and dreams.

Several reporters on Twitter could not watch as the life of a human being they had interacted with was erased like this. The statement regarding the meeting was made during a background briefing conducted through conference call held by the White House for reporters.

As the briefing was on background and not for broadcast, the White House official could not be named by The Times. Even as several reporters confirmed his existence, they refrained from taking his name.

 

However, Yashar Ali, a New York Magazine and HuffPost writer, identified the official as Matthew Pottinger, the National Security Council senior director for Asian affairs.

 

Ali justified his action by saying that he was not on the conference call and not bound by the agreement. He also released an audio in which White House Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah referred to Pottinger as “senior White House official.”

In his statement, Pottinger can be heard hinting that the summit was unlikely, although he never explicitly said that it could not be held.

 

As some reporters pointed out, the real issue here was White House’s insistence that the briefing be off record.

 

Some urged the president to get a transcript of the briefing.

 

This is not the first time White House has denied a quote by Pottinger. Previously, WSJ had quoted Pottinger as saying that a military strike on North Korea would be a smart move. White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders had pushed back and tweeted in response.

 

White House Issues Document That Refers To People As Animals 10 Times

Thumbnail, Banner: Reuters, Kevin Lamarque

