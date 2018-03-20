Ignoring Problems With Russia, Trump Congratulates Putin On Victory

Trump did not press Putin on concerns about Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election or bring up the recent poisoning of a former Russian spy in the U.K.

President Donald Trump congratulated Russia’s President Vladimir Putin for his re-election victory during a phone call on Tuesday, but skirted the topic of Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.

The New York Times reported that Trump also declined to mention Russia’s likely involvement in the nerve agent attack against a former Russian spy and his daughter, which occurred in the United Kingdom earlier this month.

“I had a call with President Putin and congratulated him on the victory, his electoral victory,” Trump said on Tuesday. He also said they “will probably get together in the not-too-distant future” to talk about the international arms race and other mutual concerns, such as the war in Syria and North Korea’s development of nuclear weapons.

Monitoring organizations harshly condemned the election as a charade that hardly reflected a free contest. Before the election even began, the impartiality of the results was compromised. Putin banned his main competitor, Alexei Navalny, from participating in the election. The monitoring groups documented ballot-stuffing, expulsion of election monitors, and other violations on election day.

.@realDonaldTrump has just spoken to Vladimir #Putin today. Was it:

a. to congratulate him on election victory

b. to condemn Russian involvement in the nerve agent attack in #Salisbury

c. both

d. none of the above

Can't wait for the readout — Jon Sopel (@BBCJonSopel) March 20, 2018

Senator John McCain, who has been a vocal Republican critic of Trump, quickly issued a statement about the president’s discussion with Putin. “An American president does not lead the free world by congratulating dictators on winning sham elections,” a statement issued by his office read. “And by doing so with Vladimir Putin, President Trump insulted every Russian citizen who was denied the right to vote in a free and fair election to determine their country’s future, including the countless Russian patriots who have risked so much to protest and resist Putin’s regime.”

Trump’s affection for Russia’s president has opened the American leader to bipartisan criticism and led to tensions within his own cabinet. Rex Tillerson, who will leave his Secretary of State position later this month, has openly contradicted the president’s statements on Russia.

The president’s continued expressions of support for Putin are just one facet of his troubling views on Russia’s president. Trump’s credulous willingness to believe Putin’s denials of influencing the U.S. election raises questions about the ability of America’s leader to act in the country’s best interest. While the populace should wait for the results of Robert Mueller’s investigation before drawing definitive conclusions about what occurred, Trump’s continued criticism of the investigation brings up serious concerns about his intentions.