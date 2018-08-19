Racist Trump Aide Fired After Being Linked To White Supremacist Club

Darren Beattie attended a conference club named after a white supremacist satirist and which is frequented by people like Richard Spencer.

Speechwriter Darren Beattie, who attended a conference with white nationalists in 2016, leaves the White House https://t.co/MQeviey0je pic.twitter.com/rMOQH73wvH — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 20, 2018

A White House speechwriter who attended a white supremacist conference has been fired. And according to CNN’s KFile, the development occurred after the White House found out the news channel was going to write a report on it.

Last week, CNN reportedly reached out to the White House, saying they would do a story on Darren Beattie, a policy aide and speechwriter, as he was listed at speaking at the 2016 H.L. Mencken Club Conference alongside Peter Brimelow.

Brimelow is the founder of xenophobic, anti-immigrant website “Vdare” which, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, “regularly publishes works by white supremacists, anti-Semites, and others on the radical right.” He also described himself as a believer in “racial nationalism.”

As for the H.L. Mencken Club, it is a far right organization started in 2008, which is named after the late 20th century white supremacist and satirist. One of his more notorious quotes includes, “The educated Negro of today is a failure, not because he meets insuperable difficulties in life, but because he is a Negro.”

The conference is regularly attended by white supremacists Richard Spencer and Jared Taylor. The list for the 2016 conference also included writers John Derbyshire and Robert Weissberg, who were both fired in 2012 from the right wing magazine National Review because of their highly racist views.

When CNN contacted the White House, it requested them to hold off on releasing the story for several days. They then allegedly confronted Beattie and told him to resign at once.

However, the speechwriter apparently refused to resign claiming he said nothing controversial. The White House was forced to terminate his employment. The Trump administration has not confirmed the date of his firing.

“Mr. Beattie no longer works at the White House,” White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said. “We don't comment on personnel matters.”

According to CNN, Beattie confirmed he spoke at the 2016 conference.

“In 2016 I attended the Mencken conference in question and delivered a stand-alone, academic talk titled ‘The Intelligentsia and the Right.’ I said nothing objectionable and stand by my remarks completely,” he wrote in an email. “It was the honor of my life to serve in the Trump Administration. I love President Trump, who is a fearless American hero, and continue to support him one hundred percent. I have no further comment.”

The Washington Post noted that Beattie was one of the rare academics with a Duke University PhD degree, working under chief White House speechwriter Vince Haley and occasionally with Stephen Miller, who was instrumental in Trump’s Islamophobic travel ban and separation of immigrant children.

Beattie also espouses much of the same beliefs as Miller, writing in Duke’s student newspaper that the travel ban was “perfectly reasonable.”

He also wrote his doctoral thesis on the Nazi philosopher Martin Heidegger praising his work, according to Forward magazine, said the Post.

So, it certainly does not look like Beattie was not a racist, like he claims.

