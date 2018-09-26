Trump Supporter Tells Daughters Boys Groping Girls Is ‘No Big Deal’

“Groping a woman, which is—what is that, at 18? I mean, how many guys you know think that’s no big deal?” the mother asked her daughters.

a Trump supporter on MSNBC told her daughters that men groping women is "no big deal" pic.twitter.com/QbYubOJpXl — Caleb Ecarma (@calebecarma) September 26, 2018

A President Donald Trump supporter just normalized sexual assault in front for her daughters.

What she said was extremely distressing and it goes to show the lengths to which such people supporting Trump can go to defend him and the people in his administration.

An MSNBC correspondent asked a Trump supporter from Bozeman, Montana, about the allegations against Trump’s SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh. This is what she had to say: “Groping a woman? At 18?” she said in disbelief. “I mean how many guys do you know who think that’s no big deal?”

She was asking this question to her daughters and both of the girls seemed to agree with their mother’s horrific comment.

“It’s not a big deal,” the mother continued.

“If he was pro-abortion, the liberals wouldn’t be fighting this hard,” she said.

So for this unnamed Trump supporter, the allegations against Kavanaugh by Christine Blasey Ford are not a big deal, because they were both young and apparently young boys groping young girls is nothing serious.

Her comments portray what a majority of Republicans feel about the allegations against Kavanaugh.

According to a poll, almost 54 percent Republicans think that Trump’s SCOTUS nominee should be confirmed regardless of whether Ford’s allegations are true.

Not too long ago, Donald Trump Jr. mocked Ford with a disturbing Instagram post. The picture he shared was of a piece of scrap paper with the handwritten text: “Hi Cindy, will you be my girlfriend,” followed by two boxes marked “yes” and “no,” and the signature “Love, Bret.”

Trump Jr. had the audacity to use the caption for his tasteless meme: “Oh boy... the Dems and their usual nonsense games really have him on the ropes now. Finestein had the letter in July and saved it for the eve of his vote... honorable as always. I believe this is a copy for full transparency.”

Rep. Ralph Norman also made fun of the assault allegations against Kavanaugh. He casually made a crude joke about the very iconic, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. “Did y’all hear this latest late-breaking news on the Kavanaugh hearings?” Norman said. “Ruth Bader Ginsburg came out saying she was groped by Abraham Lincoln.”

And now, the behavior of Trump supporters suggests there’s nothing wrong if someone’s accused of sexual assault. If the Republican leaders have no shame in mocking a victim of assault, how can the supporters not join them?

Note to all the Trump supporters: Sexual assault is not a joke – and normalizing it can never be the way forward.

Read More This Photo Of Trump Rescuing Hurricane Victims Is Fake

Thumbnail/Banner Image: Getty Images