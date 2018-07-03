© Reuters/Carlos Barria

Trump Supporters Push #BoycottWalmart Over 'Impeach 45' Shirts

Alice Salles
Walmart is under fire by its conservative customers after baby apparel carrying a call to impeach President Trump was found on the store's website.

 

 

Walmart has been at the center of controversies many times in the past, so it is not shocking to learn that “Impeach 45” baby clothes sold at the retail’s stores are now the target of social media outcry.

At Walmart stores and online, consumers can purchase “Impeach Trump” and “Impeach 45” apparel for both babies and adults. And as USA Today appears to indicate, this product hopes to reach members of what is often called the “Resistance” movement against President Donald Trump.

One of the first complaints online came from Ryan Fournier.

On a July 2 tweet, the Trump advocate tagged Walmart and asked why the company was selling anti-Trump merchandise to babies.

 

 

With Trump supporters noticing the tweet, it quickly went viral. In no time, there were calls to boycott the retailer followed by the #boycottWalmart hashtag.

 

 

 

 

Some on Twitter were wondering how come conservatives are now so outraged at Walmart when they never seemed bothered by other offensive material.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Despite the outrage at the company for apparently promoting the Resistance, the very apparel line calling for Trump’s impeachment is also responsible for merchandise targeting the Trump-supporting audience, including apparel with the slogan “Make America Great Again.”

In the past, the company stopped selling products with the caption “Bulletproof – Black Lives Matter” after the National Fraternal Order of Police criticized the company for “profiting from racial division.”

In late 2017, Walmart  was under fire for selling a shirt that read: “Rope. Tree. Journalist. SOME ASSEMBLY REQUIRED.”

The company pulled the product following backlash.

Walmart appears to want to please everyone at its stores, no matter how much backlash it gets. Still, it’s interesting to see the outrage over a piece of merch calling for impeachment when few if any on the right criticized Walmart for selling products that called for hanging journalists. In fact, it was quite the contrary.

