Trump Supporters Push #BoycottWalmart Over 'Impeach 45' Shirts

Walmart is under fire by its conservative customers after baby apparel carrying a call to impeach President Trump was found on the store's website.

hey @Walmart care to explain why you would sell these shirts? Are you out of your mind taking the chance of alienating at least half the population? #Walmart#Impeach45 pic.twitter.com/DJYmMuqWv2 — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) July 3, 2018

Walmart has been at the center of controversies many times in the past, so it is not shocking to learn that “Impeach 45” baby clothes sold at the retail’s stores are now the target of social media outcry.

At Walmart stores and online, consumers can purchase “Impeach Trump” and “Impeach 45” apparel for both babies and adults. And as USA Today appears to indicate, this product hopes to reach members of what is often called the “Resistance” movement against President Donald Trump.

One of the first complaints online came from Ryan Fournier.

On a July 2 tweet, the Trump advocate tagged Walmart and asked why the company was selling anti-Trump merchandise to babies.

.@walmart why are you selling Impeach 45 baby clothes on your website?????



What kind of message are you trying to send? https://t.co/PwI4nCVAZx — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) July 3, 2018

With Trump supporters noticing the tweet, it quickly went viral. In no time, there were calls to boycott the retailer followed by the #boycottWalmart hashtag.

@Walmart You're seriously selling baby wear that calls for the impeachment the President of the United States? ??



Do you think Patrtiotic Americans don't shop at your stores? Is this what you represent?



Call 1-800-WALMART to reach comment line!#WalkAway from Walmart! pic.twitter.com/CGztOxxXQc — ??COOPER ?'s AMERICA 1st?? (@S_Cooper0404) July 3, 2018

@Walmart ARE YOU KIDDING ME??? You will lose millions of Customers. I will never shop at you’re stores again. #ImpeachWalmart #BoycottWalmart UNBELIEVABLE ?????? — {??}?? Saphina ?? {??} (@Saphina77) July 3, 2018

I didn't realize how to the left Walmart was and that's your right but when you start selling merchandise to impeach our president than that's over the top and I won't support you! #boycottwalmart — M J Tablack (@craftyladymj) July 3, 2018

Some on Twitter were wondering how come conservatives are now so outraged at Walmart when they never seemed bothered by other offensive material.

Conservatives: We don't have to sell a cake to a gay person if we don't want to.



Also Conservatives: How dare Walmart sell what they want to on their website?!?! #BoycottWalmart — Maria (@foiegracias) July 3, 2018

Don’t remember conservatives wanting to boycott Amazon for selling impeach Obama shirts. But they want to #BoycottWalmart for selling impeach 45. ???? Oh yea that’s right, it was patriotic to hate Obama but now unAmerican to oppose Trump #HypocrisyOfTheRight pic.twitter.com/1PlFbXcyVm — Smith (@GuerrillaSmith) July 3, 2018

It makes ZERO sense for Trump-lovers to boycott Walmart for selling 'Impeach 45' apparel when they also sell 'Make America Great Again' items -- which to the overwhelming majority of Americans is akin to selling

hats and T-shirts emblazoned with a Nazi swastika. #BoycottWalmart — Bill Madden (@activist360) July 3, 2018

#BoycottWalmart Walmart sells Impeach 45 tee-shirts? Rushing there right now before they are sold out! pic.twitter.com/xYPqIfGLTQ — Colleen (@ColleenHolt20) July 3, 2018

Me walking into a Walmart hoping that the lines are shorter because people are in their feelings about a shirt that I actually agree with!

#BoycottWalmart pic.twitter.com/0yFHBOcO9j — Ashley (@iHiddenPersona) July 3, 2018

Despite the outrage at the company for apparently promoting the Resistance, the very apparel line calling for Trump’s impeachment is also responsible for merchandise targeting the Trump-supporting audience, including apparel with the slogan “Make America Great Again.”

In the past, the company stopped selling products with the caption “Bulletproof – Black Lives Matter” after the National Fraternal Order of Police criticized the company for “profiting from racial division.”

In late 2017, Walmart was under fire for selling a shirt that read: “Rope. Tree. Journalist. SOME ASSEMBLY REQUIRED.”

The company pulled the product following backlash.

Walmart appears to want to please everyone at its stores, no matter how much backlash it gets. Still, it’s interesting to see the outrage over a piece of merch calling for impeachment when few if any on the right criticized Walmart for selling products that called for hanging journalists. In fact, it was quite the contrary.