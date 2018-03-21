Trump Surprises His Own Staff By Saying He'll Meet With Putin Soon

President Donald Trump took his staff by surprise when he said he was looking forward to meeting with the Russian president in the "not-too-distant future."

President Donald Trump on Tuesday called to congratulate Russian President Vladimir Putin on his re-election win, despite being told by his advisers not to do so. But another comment from Trump was equally perplexing: his telling his Russian counterpart that he intended to meet with him soon.

Trump expressed to reporters after the call that “probably we’ll be seeing President Putin in the not-too-distant future.” Those comments surprised many staffers, who were not aware of any one-on-one meetings being planned or even discussed by anyone within the administration, let alone the president himself.

The next time the two leaders will be scheduled to be seen together will be this coming November at the G20 summit in Argentina.

The phone call comments were echoed by the Russian government hours before Trump went public with his rendition of the conversation.

“[S]pecial attention was paid to making progress on the question of holding a possible meeting at the highest level” between the two leaders, according to Moscow.

There exist two legitimate reasons for why Trump would make such a comment. First, it may be that he is merely forgetful and didn’t realize he wasn’t going to meet with Putin in the immediate future.

That possibility doesn’t bode well in terms of Americans being confident in their president's abilities, but it’s a much better one than the second option: that Trump is trying to promote a foreign adversary.

Unfortunately, that possibility must be given some real consideration, especially when you take into account Trump’s reluctance to call out the Kremlin for interfering in our elections or his refusal to institute sanctions against Russia. If that’s the case, we must also ask why Trump is trying to buddy-up to Putin. Is it because he might have ‘dirt’ on the president? We don't know for sure.

Whatever the case may be, it’s evident that Trump doesn’t have the best interests of the United States in mind when it comes to Russia. A stronger president would stand up to Putin for his nation’s meddling in our elections. If it isn’t clear by now, we lack such a strong leader in the White House.