CNN Claps Back After Trump Says 'Get Back To Honest Reporting'

President Donald Trump is still feuding with CNN.

For some reason, Trump seems to believe the entire network is against him and he took to Twitter to call them out about it.

Check out the fact that you can’t get a job at ratings challenged @CNN unless you state that you are totally anti-Trump? Little Jeff Zuker, whose job is in jeopardy, is not having much fun lately. They should clean up and strengthen CNN and get back to honest reporting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2018

His tweet directly attacked CNN chief executive Jeff Zucker, however, he referred to him as “Little” and misspelled his last name as “Zuker.” While there is no clear explanation for the moniker he added, Trump has an affinity for coming up with bizarre nicknames for all of his foes and debuting them in his Twitter rants.

In addition to claiming the network’s ratings are down, the president asserted that in order to get a job with CNN you must be anti-Trump which is, presumably, false because he offered no proof to support that wild accusation.

He then urged the network executives to “clean up and strengthen CNN and get back to honest reporting.” It should be noted, however, that Trump is not the ideal person to be giving advice about honesty.

It’s unclear why Trump started off his Tuesday morning with an attack on CNN, but Deadline suggests that it may have been related to his latest campaign manager proposing to pull the credentials of CNN’s Chief White House Correspondent Jim Acosta.

The recommendation came after Acosta asked the president about declaring the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program dead Monday morning via Twitter.

Trump tweeted about DACA that same morning but then the White House decided not to hold a press briefing, prompting Acosta to probe for further information.

Regardless of Trump’s motives, or lack thereof, for blasting the network, CNN swiftly clapped back from its official communications Twitter account and individual staff members defended themselves using their personal profiles.

Once again, false. The personal political beliefs of CNN's employees are of no interest to us. Their pursuit of the truth is our only concern. Also, Jeff's last name is spelled Z-U-C-K-E-R. Those are the facts. #FactsFirst?? — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) April 3, 2018

As for “challenged,” CNN just finished its second highest rated first quarter in the past nine years. Those are the facts. #FactsFirst?? — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) April 3, 2018

Not anti-Trump. Not pro-Trump. That’s not our job. Our job — indeed our responsibility — is to cover the White House fairly as we’ve done for previous presidents without fear, favor, intimidation or hysteria. https://t.co/kS8tGGLI3S — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) April 3, 2018

Just doing my job.. which is protected by the First Amendment of The Constitution. You might want to give it a read. https://t.co/lbUZmxGPJO — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) April 2, 2018

Well this didn't happen at my job interview https://t.co/PshqchzEy6 — Tara Mulholland (@tara_mulholland) April 3, 2018

The real issue is that Trump should not be peddling unfounded conspiracy theories on the internet. His tendency to frivolously throw out unproven statements to the public is incredibly dangerous because there are many people who take his every word as fact simply because of his position and authority.

Furthermore, as the president of the United States he should have better, more important things to do with his time than engage in petulant, trivial social media arguments. Who is running the country while he is running his Twitter fingers?