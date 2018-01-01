Trump's Solution To Drug Crisis: Kill All Drug Dealers

“[Trump] says, ‘When I ask the prime minister of Singapore do they have a drug problem [the prime minister replies,] "No. Death penalty,’” said a source.

President Donald Trump has an idea on how to combat drug dealers in the country — kill them all, according to a report by Axios.

The president, it seems, has been talking to his close cronies about his desire to execute all drug dealers for a long time. According to multiple sources, Trump is very passionate about the issue and often compares drug dealers to serial killers. He also suggests the death penalty for them — and according to officials in the White House, he is pretty serious about his proclamations.

In his typical draconian style, Trump has also said softer approach to gun reforms — which involves rehabilitating drug dealers or giving them lenient sentences — does not work and they need to strike fear in the hearts of drug dealers. He also advises his officials to tell their children they will die if they take drugs.

However, Trump knows such extreme measures do not have chance of passing into law in America. The president’s inspiration comes from countries like Asia, where several countries dole out capital punishment for drug dealing.

In Singapore, the death penalty is mandatory for the offense. The country’s Misuse of Drugs Act states any person caught with large amounts of drugs is automatically presumed to be drug trafficking. That means anyone with 1,200 grams of opium, 500 grams of marijuana, 30 grams of cocaine and 15 grams of heroine is subjected to the death penalty.

Trump believes the country’s harsh law is the reason they it has such low drug usage rate.

“[Trump] says, ‘When I ask the prime minister of Singapore do they have a drug problem [the prime minister replies,] "No. Death penalty,’” a source, who reportedly discussed the issue with Trump, told Axios.

In Duterte, over 12,000 people have been killed in less than two years, ever since President Rodrgio Duterte started his drug wars, according to the Human Rights Watch. The Philippines president has vowed to bring capital punishment back to the Philippines and gleefully said he would love to “slaughter drug addicts.” He also advocates to his citizens to go ahead and kill drug addicts.

In November, during his visit to Asia, Trump was criticized for not commenting on the hundreds of extrajudicial killings and for praising Duterte for doing an “unbelievable job on the drug problem,” in the Philippines.

When Kellyanne Conway, counselor to Trump, was asked about the alarming statements, she said the president was only focusing on high volume drug traffickers, especially those who deal in fentanyl.

“The president makes a distinction between those that are languishing in prison for low-level drug offenses and the kingpins hauling thousands of lethal doses of fentanyl into communities, that are responsible for many casualties in a single weekend,” she said, according to Axios.

