Trump Says He Is ‘Not Familiar’ With Weinstein’s Case — That’s A Lie

President Donald Trump had commented about the Harvey Weinstein case in October. Now he tells reporters he is not familiar with the allegations.

When the entire nation was leading a powerful #MeToo campaign after a bombshell report exposed the media monster that is Harvey Weinstein, President Donald Trump apparently slept through all of it.

Or so he claims.

The fallen Hollywood producer was arrested on Friday in New York City after he surrendered to the authorities on charges of sex abuse and rape.

When reporters asked Trump about the accusations against the disgraced movie maker, accused by dozen of women for sexual assault, the president said he wasn’t familiar with the case.

“[I'm] not familiar with the case," Trump reportedly told reporters. “But it’s too bad.”

However, it was the commander-in-chief himself who made comments about Weinstein in October. “I've known Harvey Weinstein for a long time. I'm not at all surprised to see it," Trump said at that time.

Fast forward seven months, Trump’s lack of surprise has magically transformed into a surprise for him.

In the past, Weinstein’s vulgar behavior towards women was compared to Trump’s alleged sexual misconduct with various women and his own inappropriate comments from the infamous leaked 2005 “Hollywood Access” tapes. “And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything … Grab them by the p****. You can do anything,” Trump was heard saying.

Later the president dismissed his lewd comments as “locker room banter.”

The commander-in-chief was accused by at least 15 women for sexual abuse, harassment and abuse during his presidential campaign. The White House denied the accusations, but that doesn’t change the fact that Trump has been supportive of many men accused of sexual assault and abuse, including, Roy Moore and Rob Porter.

Right now, the president who claims he is clueless about the entire Weinstein situation is dealing with a stormy situation of his own. Adult film star, Stormy Daniels claimed she was in a physical relationship with the president while his wife, Melania, was pregnant.

Trump, his administration and his lawyer, Michael Cohen “vehemently deny” the president had a relationship with the adult film star. Cohen reportedly paid Daniels $130,000 to keep quite on the matter, but she sent a letter to Trump’s attorney, offering to return the hush money.

Read More Stormy Daniels Passes Lie-Detector Test About Trump Affair

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters, Kevin Lamarque