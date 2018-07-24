© Reuters/Carlos Barria

Trump Takes A Page Out Of George Orwell’s ‘1984’ In Speech To Veterans

by
Ramsha Sadiq Khan
“Just remember: What you’re seeing and what you’re reading is not what's happening,” said Trump. “Just stick with us. Don’t believe the crap you see from these people — the fake news.”

 

In a chilling reminder that the reality depicted in George Orwell’s dystopian novel “1984” isn’t that far-fetched, President Donald Trump just told his supporters not to believe what they see on TV and read in newspapers and instead just put their trust in him and his equally incompetent administration.

For those who might not remember this detail or haven’t had the chance to read the book, rejecting “the evidence of your eyes and ears” was the “final, most essential command” of the authoritarian regime in a world filled with war, surveillance and oppression.

The commander-in-chief made the troubling remarks while speaking to a Veterans of Foreign Wars gathering in Kansas City, Missouri.

“This country is doing better than it’s ever done before, economically. But it’s all working out,” Trump said while talking about the country’s economy. “Just remember: What you’re seeing and what you’re reading is not what's happening.”

As if that wasn’t alarming enough, he then told the voters to “just stick with us.”

“Don’t believe the crap you see from these people — the fake news,” the president continued.

Trump Threatens The Security Clearances Of Some Of His Top Critics

Now, Trump’s attacks on media aren’t new by any means. In fact, he once branded the so-called “fake news” as the country's “greatest enemy,” mocked a journalist with a physical disability and has repeatedly attacked reporters and news outlets for calling him out on his disastrous policies.

However, that doesn’t mean his latest remarks aren’t particularly worrisome.

Social media users were quick to draw the comparison between Trump’s comment and Orwell’s work.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

One of the ways dictators rule their regimes is by manipulating the masses and discrediting the media –and what the president appears to be doing doesn’t seem too far off, unfortunately.

Someone needs to tell Trump this is not how democracies are supposed to work.

Is Trump's Claim Russia Wants A Blue Wave Just A Manipulative Ploy?

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Reuters/Carlos Barria

Recommended For You

