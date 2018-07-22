Trump Issues Threat To Iran: ‘Be Cautious’ Or ‘Suffer Consequence’

“Never, ever threaten the United States again or you will suffer consequences the likes of which few throughout history have ever suffered before,” Trump warned Iranian leader in an all-caps tweet.

President Donald Trump lashed out at Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a scathing, late-night Twitter rant after the foreign despot threatened any conflict with the Middle Eastern nation would be “the mother of all wars.”

“America should know that peace with Iran is the mother of all peace, and war with Iran is the mother of all wars,” Rouhani reportedly said during a meeting with diplomats. “You are not in a position to incite the Iranian nation against Iran’s security and interests.”

In a move that shouldn’t have been surprising given the president’s penchant to use social media to issue fiery statements against his opponents, Trump took to Twitter to declare Iran “will suffer consequences the likes of which few have ever suffered before.”

To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2018

His tweet came shortly after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo rebuked the country during his address at the Ronald Reagan National Library in Simi Valley, California.

“The ideologues who forcibly came to power in 1979 and remain in power today are driven by a desire to conform all of Iranian society to the tenants of the Islamic Revolution. The regime is also committed to spreading the Revolution to other countries, by force if necessary,” said the former CIA director. “To the regime, prosperity, security, and freedom for the Iranian people are acceptable casualties in the march to fulfill the Revolution.”

Trump’s all-caps warning to the Iranian leader drew widespread backlash. Considering the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and the U.S.’ withdrawal from the Iran nuclear agreement, threatening the conservative country on Twitter (of all places) was definitely not a smart move. But then again, Trump is not exactly known for making smart decisions, is he?

This is inappropriate and weak.



Stop. — Andy Milder (@AndyMilder) July 23, 2018

are you typing in ALL CAPS because you are maybe afraid of some video Putin has of you? — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) July 23, 2018

Did Tucker Carlson or Sean Hannity run an anti-Rouhani story 10 minutes before this tweet? — JRehling (@JRehling) July 23, 2018

This tweet is proof of insanity ad unfitness for the office. #25thAmendmentNow — Robert Wilks (@rojawi) July 23, 2018

Translation;

Hopefully this insane tweet will distract from the Russia collusion thing and the treason thing and the child kidnapping thing and the porn actress thing and the playboy bunny thing and the Trump Foundation thing and The Trump Model Agency thing and the tarrif thing. — Shelly (@shelly27204) July 23, 2018

Are you insane? Threatening another nation with war via Twitter? I thought you were just stupid with a side of treason. Now you’ve confirmed my fears that you are an unhinged threat to peace and prosperity & don’t seem to mind that you could get all of us killed. FFS, resign! — Legaleagle (@HHemingway68) July 23, 2018

For the love of the country @GOP @SpeakerRyan get this madman out of our WHITE HOUSE. Trump has lost his mind. He is not fit to be POTUS. DO YOUR JOB AS SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE AND START IMPEACHMENT NOW! Do it for your country. COUNTRY OVER PARTY! If you don't you're complicit! — B. Janine Morison (@bjaninemorison) July 23, 2018

Earlier this year in May, Trump ditched the Obama-era nuclear agreement with Iran after years of criticism and disapproval.

Claiming the deal could enable “the world's leading state sponsor of terror” to “be on the cusp of acquiring the world's most dangerous weapons,” the reality TV star-turned-politician announced the U.S. would withdraw from the deal under which, the threat of an Iran bomb could have been averted for at least 10 years.

That is not a short period of time. Also, even without complying, Iran currently does not have the capability to make a bomb for at least the next year, according to the reports. Other experts say it could also be several years.

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Reuters, Kevin Lamarque