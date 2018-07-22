© Reuters, Kevin Lamarque

Trump Issues Threat To Iran: ‘Be Cautious’ Or ‘Suffer Consequence’

by
Ramsha Sadiq Khan
“Never, ever threaten the United States again or you will suffer consequences the likes of which few throughout history have ever suffered before,” Trump warned Iranian leader in an all-caps tweet.

Donald Trump

President Donald Trump lashed out at Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a scathing, late-night Twitter rant after the foreign despot threatened any conflict with the Middle Eastern nation would be “the mother of all wars.”

“America should know that peace with Iran is the mother of all peace, and war with Iran is the mother of all wars,” Rouhani reportedly said during a meeting with diplomats. “You are not in a position to incite the Iranian nation against Iran’s security and interests.”

In a move that shouldn’t have been surprising given the president’s penchant to use social media to issue fiery statements against his opponents, Trump took to Twitter to declare Iran “will suffer consequences the likes of which few have ever suffered before.”

 

His tweet came shortly after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo rebuked the country during his address at the Ronald Reagan National Library in Simi Valley, California.

“The ideologues who forcibly came to power in 1979 and remain in power today are driven by a desire to conform all of Iranian society to the tenants of the Islamic Revolution. The regime is also committed to spreading the Revolution to other countries, by force if necessary,” said the former CIA director. “To the regime, prosperity, security, and freedom for the Iranian people are acceptable casualties in the march to fulfill the Revolution.”

Trump’s all-caps warning to the Iranian leader drew widespread backlash. Considering the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and the U.S.’ withdrawal from the Iran nuclear agreement, threatening the conservative country on Twitter (of all places) was definitely not a smart move. But then again, Trump is not exactly known for making smart decisions, is he?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earlier this year in May, Trump ditched the Obama-era nuclear agreement with Iran after years of criticism and disapproval.

Claiming the deal could enable “the world's leading state sponsor of terror” to “be on the cusp of acquiring the world's most dangerous weapons,” the reality TV star-turned-politician announced the U.S. would withdraw from the deal under which, the threat of an Iran bomb could have been averted for at least 10 years.

That is not a short period of time. Also, even without complying, Iran currently does not have the capability to make a bomb for at least the next year, according to the reports. Other experts say it could also be several years.

Read More
Trump Denies Wrongdoing, Claims Cohen’s Tape Is ‘Perhaps Illegal’

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Reuters, Kevin Lamarque

Tags:
donald trump hassan rouhani iran middle east mike pompeo news president donald trump trump administration united states us iran deal us iran nuclear deal
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2018 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.