Trump Threatening To ‘Look At’ NBC License Is Hypocrisy At Its Peak

President Donald Trump once again ramped up his attack against the supposed “fake news” media by slamming NBC News over accusations it tried to kill the story about rape and sexual misconduct allegations against disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

Nearly a year after journalist Ronan Farrow’s award-winning investigative report on Weinstein won him the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service and George Polk Award for National Reporting, former NBC News producer Rich McHugh, who worked with Farrow, claimed the network tried to stop the publication of the story.

NBC News later released a statement denying the allegations. However, the whole episode gave the commander-in-chief a chance to slam the media company and threaten to “look at” its broadcast license.

“NBC FAKE NEWS, which is under intense scrutiny over their killing the Harvey Weinstein story, is now fumbling around making excuses for their probably highly unethical conduct,” he wrote on Twitter. “I have long criticized NBC and their journalistic standards-worse than even CNN. Look at their license?”

Ironically, Trump didn’t appear to have a problem with the network’s supposedly “unethical conduct” when it was accused of sitting on his infamous 2005 Access Hollywood tape, where the former reality TV star was caught bragging about using his stardom to sexually abuse and molest women without their consent.

To make his tweet even more hypocritical, Trump recently told conservative news site the Daily Caller he had prepared a lawsuit against the company over the legality of the leaked “grab ‘em by the p**** audio tape that eventually cost host Billy Bush his job but didn’t stop the business mogul from being elected to the Oval Office.

“I had a lawyer hired to bring a suit right after the election ended, but one problem arose. I won the election,” Trump told the right-wing outlet, according to Axios. “They couldn’t put it up themselves, because they would have had tremendous liability.”

Basically, Trump reportedly wanted to sue NBC for not killing the tape that incriminated him, yet he suggested the company’s license should be revoked for allegedly trying to kill the story that incriminated Weinstein.

Talk about double standards.

It is also important to note Trump has had a long history with the network, as his reality TV show “The Apprentice” used to run on NBC.

While Trump continues to sit in the White House, Weinstein has been accused of sexually assaulting at least 70 women and is facing at least three rape charges in Manhattan. He claims to be innocent and denies having non-consensual sex with any of the accusers.

Moreover, a Manhattan federal judge also ruled that a sex trafficking lawsuit against the former movie producer may go to trial.

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Reuters, Yuri Gripas