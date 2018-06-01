White House To Host Ramadan Dinner That Trump Ditched Last Year

President Donald Trump and first lady, Melania Trump, will reportedly host their first ever Ramadan dinner at the White House.

President Donald Trump will reportedly host a Ramadan dinner to mark the holy month observed by Muslims. Last year, the commander-in-chief had rejected to host the event to mark Islam's holy month of Ramadan, breaking a tradition being followed at the White House for 20 years.

The Iftar dinner, where Muslims break their fast after eating a meal at sunset, is scheduled for Wednesday. No details of people attending the dinner have been disclosed. Trump will host the dinner along with first lady, Melania Trump.

Trump has a long history of making bigoted and hateful messages for Muslims. While the billionaire was a Republican presidential candidate, he claimed “Islam hates us” in an interview.

POTUS also made headlines after posting fake videos posted by the deputy leader of a British far-right group spewing vitriol against Muslims. At the time, the White House didn’t really care about the credibility of the hateful videos shared by the president.

“Whether it is a real video, the threat is real," White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told a small group of reporters after an appearance on Fox News.

Trump had signed an executive order on Jan. 27, 2017 which banned people in seven Muslim-majority countries — Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen, specifically — from entering the United States for 90 days.

After sharing such anti-Islam rhetoric’s, the president has now decided to wish Muslims a happy Ramadan.

Last month, in a statement, he sent “greetings and best wishes to all Muslims observing Ramadan in the United States and around the world.”

“Ramadan reminds us of the richness Muslims add to the religious tapestry of American life. In the United States, we are all blessed to live under a Constitution that fosters religious liberty and respects religious practice,” read the statement.

The Ramadan dinner has been hosted by Republicans and Democrats at the White House for years. Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama have all hosted the dinner.

People on Twitter had mixed reaction over Trump’s decision.

Curious who was invited to the White House Ramadan Dinner. Curious who attends. Curious if Trump can go an entire speech without offended Muslims. Curious what the online mob does to those who attend. Curious if any of the food is even halal. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) June 4, 2018

Anyone attending Trump's #Ramadan dinner is being used purely as a prop. He might as well be holding a dinner for Obama with that little sincerity. — Michael Streiter (@MichaelStreiter) June 4, 2018

If I were Muslim , would be afraid to eat anything there . — Violet (@mijomojo1) June 4, 2018

Doubtful if the guests will be American Muslims. Likely a throwback to the Bush iftar days when it was just for foreign diplomats of Muslim majority countries — MJondy (@mjondy) June 4, 2018

I bet money that he will screw that up and say something offensive. Anyone wanna take that bet? — Rudy Martinez (@Chefrmartinez) June 4, 2018

Well it won't be about the holiday, it will be about him! — Chris Mullen (@TreasuresByJC) June 4, 2018

Who needs this hypocrites Ramadan dinner, I hope no Muslim attends and he sits there alone — Filiz Kayali (@fifimiami) June 4, 2018

I wouldn’t trust a single crumb of anything that that man would serve at a table. Midterm elections are coming, and all of a sudden he has a conscience? I don’t think so. — Teresa (@GammaTee17) June 4, 2018

