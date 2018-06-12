Trump Thinks Crimea Is Russian Because Everyone There Speaks Russian

President Donald Trump also reportedly told the G7 leaders that “Ukraine is one of the most corrupt countries in the world.”

Remember when President Donald Trump proved his utter ignorance regarding international politics when he claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not make a military move in Ukraine – despite the fact Putin had already steamrolled into the country and annexed the Crimean Peninsula back in 2014?

Well, it appears the commander-in-chief is still a little fuzzy over certain major conflicts and their histories.

During the eventful G7 summit held in Quebec, where Trump successfully managed to alienate key U.S. allies like Canada, the United Kingdom and European Union by demanding Russia be readmitted to what was formerly the G8, the former reality TV star also reportedly stunned foreign leaders after he claimed Crimea was actually a part of Russia since people who live there spoke Russian.

Two anonymous diplomatic sources told BuzzFeed News the comments were made during Friday night dinner, where Trump also questioned why the G7 leaders were siding with Ukraine over Russia and then went on to call it “one of the most corrupt countries in the world.”

It was the Russian annexation of Crimea – a contested territory which juts out from Ukraine into the Black Sea – that led to its expulsion from what is now called the Group of Seven nations.

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters she couldn’t comment on the matter when the alleged comments were brought up.

“I'm not aware of any comment like that,” she said. “I know it been reported but I'm not going to comment on a private conversation I wasn't a part of.”

Trump had been increasingly critical of the U.S. allies as he went into the summit, with French President Emmanuel Macron stating the meeting may turn into G6 summit if Trump keeps rebuking the agreed upon policies.

As for the president’s demand of Russia being included in the summit, a French presidential source said Trump’s proposal did not seem “coherent” in view of the latest economic sanctions imposed by the United States on Moscow.

In fact, the Russian government also appeared to snub Trump’s idea.

“Russia is focused on other formats, apart from the G7,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a brief statement reported by the government-controlled Sputnik news agency.

